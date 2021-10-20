These Incredible Halloween Manicures Will Make Up for Your Lack of Costume This Year

Halloween has never been a sacred place for good taste, but a handful of new costume ideas depicting Brian Laundrie, the former fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito, are particularly horrific. One, which has been making the rounds on Reddit, features Laundrie in a flower garden getup, meant to push the theory that he is hiding out in an underground bunker in his parent’s North Port, Florida backyard. Another shows the wearer in a laundry bin with the name tag: “My name is Brian.” None are expected to make it to the commercial market. Laundrie has been missing since September 14, days after Petito’s remains were found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy shows she died by strangulation. The couple set out on a van tour across America, which they chronicled on social media.

