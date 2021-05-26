'You ready, old man?' Holders share their Adam Vinatieri tales

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri became the NFL's all-time leading scorer by making kicks in the snow, in Super Bowls and on uneven turf. Vinatieri earned all the praise because it was his right foot that put the ball through the uprights. The forgotten player in those situations is the holder. About the only time they were talked about is when they didn't get the ball down in time, or when the laces weren't facing outward.