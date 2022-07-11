ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

By Dory Jackson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnAZl_0N2kpKni00
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A bromance worth celebrating! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have proved over the years that nobody does friendship quite like them.

The childhood pals grew up together in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where they became fast friends when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8. Since then, the pair have gone on to become major movie stars. They’ve worked together on several projects, including School Ties, The Battle of Shaker Heights and Field of Dreams.

When writing the Oscar-winning screenplay for 1997’s Good Will Hunting, the longtime pals were roommates. “We rented this house on the beach in Venice and 800 people came and stayed with us and got drunk,” Affleck previously said, according to Forbes.

“Then we ran out of money and had to get an apartment. It was, like, everything was exciting,” he continued. “So we lived in Glendale and Eagle Rock and we lived in Hollywood, West Hollywood, Venice, by the Hollywood Bowl, all over the place. We’d get thrown out of some places or we’d have to upgrade or downgrade depending on who had money.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, Damon opened up about his long-term bond with Affleck.

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” he said at the time. “We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

A source told Us Weekly in 2018 that Damon was “a huge support” for Affleck during his journey to sobriety. “He’ll always be there for Ben whenever he needs him,” the insider added.

More than two decades after walking away with their Academy Award for Good Will Hunting in 1998, the pair teamed up again for Ridley Scott‘s The Last Duel, costarring in and writing the feature along with Nicole Holofcener.

They again united forces for a forthcoming sports marketing flick that’s currently still untitled. The drama is directed by Affleck and stars Damon as sneaker executive Sonny Vaccaro, who led Nike into its incredibly profitable partnership with Michael Jordan. Affleck also stars as American businessman Phil Knight.

Scroll below to see Damon and Affleck’s enviable bromance over the years!

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Matt Damon
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Marketing#Friendship#School Ties
TheDailyBeast

Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Gets Behind Wheel of Lambo, Promptly Crashes

Samuel Garner Affleck is too young for a driver’s license, but that didn’t stop him from hopping behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle and flooring it on Sunday. The 10-year-old son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had apparently gotten into the yellow Lamborghini Urus after it was left idling in the lot of a Los Angeles car rental dealership. Samuel then backed the car, which is worth roughly $200,000, into a white BMW behind him. The outlet reported that the Lamborghini “made contact” with the front wheel of the other vehicle, and a rep for Affleck, who was on the scene looking exhausted, said Samuel was unharmed. The kid then got out of the luxury SUV to “inspect” the aftermath, TMZ said. An employee at the dealership told the outlet that the two vehicles had been parked very close to each other. Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s fiancée, was also at the dealership that day—and, by the looks of images snapped by paparazzi on the scene, was more amused by the situation than anything else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp celebrates trial victory with new tattoo, and the meaning behind it seems to forecast what’s next for the famous actor

Actor Johnny Depp recently added to his already vast menagerie of tattoos, but this time, the tattoo has a post-trial victory significance. Even diehard fans of the Edward Scissorhands actor would be hard-pressed to find photos of the Hollywood superstar without ink, as Johnny Depp has been a fan and collector of tattoos since he was young. Over the years, the list of Johnny Depp tattoos has continued to grow. Depp has gotten tattoos on his left hand, his left arm, his right hand, his right arm, his chest, and other places on his body.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

We Can't Get Over The Backless Black Halter Dress Jennifer Lopez Just Wore To Visit Ben Affleck On Set—Wow!

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the set of fiance Ben Affleck‘s latest film in Los Angeles wearing a stunning, flowy black halter dress last week, and we’re still not over it. The Marry Me star, 52, showed her support for Affleck’s latest project (an untitled movie about Nike and Michael Jordan co-written with Matt Damon) and was snapped by paparazzi in a plunging, long black dress with a pleated skirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy