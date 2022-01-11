ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reportedly paid $65 million for 'Enchanted Hill,' a vacant lot in Beverly Hills that belonged to Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen and almost sold to Jeff Bezos

By Katie Warren,Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHGUI_0N2f8cUL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4YXM_0N2f8cUL00
The hilltop property has prime views of downtown Los Angeles.

Simon Berlin, Hilton & Hyland

  • Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt bought a Beverly Hills lot that belonged to Microsoft's Paul Allen.
  • The 120-acre site went on the market for $150 million in 2018 — Schmidt reportedly paid $65 million.
  • Jeff Bezos originally planned to buy the property but the deal fell through. Take a look at the 120-acre Los Angeles property.
Allen, who cofounded Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates, bought Enchanted Hill for $20 million back in 1997 and demolished a home that had been built there. He once had plans to turn it into a personal private compound.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ukz0y_0N2f8cUL00

Steve Dykes / Getty Images

Source: Los Angeles Times

Beverly Hills, where the land sits, is one of the most affluent parts of Los Angeles. Foreign billionaires and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Cher, and Ellen DeGeneres have been known to call Beverly Hills home. In the 90210 zip code, the current median listing price for a home is $6.5 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8cDk_0N2f8cUL00

Visions of America LLC / Getty Images

Source: Realtor.com

In the 1920s, Enchanted Hill belonged to renowned screenwriter Frances Marion and her husband, silent screen star Fred Thomson, according to Variety. It got its name from actress Greta Garbo, who was their neighbor at the time, according to the LA Times. A video from the brokerage representing the property shows what it looked like in the '20s:

Source: Variety, Los Angeles Times

Today, Enchanted Hill comprises five separate parcels, including a four-acre main estate site. According to the listing, the land has space for a private compound, as well as multiple guest houses, a sports arena, a spa and wellness center, an entertainment complex, equestrian facilities, or a winery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2BBr_0N2f8cUL00

Simon Berlin, Hilton & Hyland

Source: Hilton & Hyland

Enchanted Hill's lofty position offers views of the ocean, mountains, and Benedict Canyon, as well of downtown Los Angeles, which is about 12 miles away.
The hilltop property has prime views of downtown Los Angeles.

Simon Berlin, Hilton & Hyland

Allen's plans to build a compound never materialized, but he did add utilities, a one-mile private street, and two gated entrances to the property while he owned it. The property is one of the largest sites that remains undeveloped in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Beverly Hills.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMEM6_0N2f8cUL00

Simon Berlin, Hilton & Hyland

Source: Los Angeles Times

After Allen's death in October 2018 from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the property was put on the market. It was originally listed for $150 million, according to the LA Times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpqQg_0N2f8cUL00

Simon Berlin, Hilton & Hyland

Source: Los Angeles Times

The property is among several of Allen's sizable former assets that were put up for sale by his estate since his death, including a MiG-29 fighter jet and his 414-foot super-yacht, Octopus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCg3q_0N2f8cUL00
Paul Allen's super-yacht, Octopus.

Ki Price/Reuters

Source: Insider , Barron's

In February 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was buying the plot of land for $90 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uf86w_0N2f8cUL00

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The purchase was said to be in addition to the $165 million Bezos spent on the sprawling Warner estate, breaking the record for the most expensive home sale in California state history. The Warner estate is just down the road from Enchanted Hill — the properties are less than two miles apart.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFVEf_0N2f8cUL00
The Warner estate.

Los Angeles County/Pictometry

Source: Business Insider

But the Los Angeles Times reported in March 2020 that Bezos pulled out of the deal to buy Enchanted Hill. The property was relisted at $110 million with Jeff Hyland, Rick Hilton, and Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPKN7_0N2f8cUL00

Simon Berlin

Source: Los Angeles Times , Hilton & Hyland

Now, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has snapped up the property for a reduced price of $65 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The deal closed in September.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDZu6_0N2f8cUL00

Simon Berlin, Hilton & Hyland

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Schmidt, who served as Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011 as was later the company's executive chairman, owns two other multimillion-dollar properties in California: He bought a $61.5 million Bel-Air compound last year and a $30.8 million estate in Mendocino in 2020, according to The Journal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhJZj_0N2f8cUL00

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dirt

Ex-Google CEO Drops $65 Million on Paul Allen’s 120-Acre ‘Enchanted Hill’ Estate

Click here to read the full article. Some 25 years ago, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen doled out $20 million for a rather legendary Wallace Neff-designed house perched along a prominent ridge in the mountains high above Beverly Hills. Built in the 1920s, the Spanish Colonial-style structure — previously owned by screenwriter Frances Marion and her silent screen star husband Fred Thomson — had 20 rooms, and was surrounded by horse stables with mahogany floors, a 100-foot pool, tennis courts, Italian gardens and an aviary. The tech billionaire subsequently — and controversially — razed the entire estate, reportedly because he wanted to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

David Spade Is Selling His Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion for $20 Million — See Inside!

Comedian David Spade is selling his longtime Beverly Hills home — and he'll be laughing his way to the bank if it sells for its asking price: $19,995,000. The Golden Globe nominee, 57, has listed his four-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence in the Trousdale Estates of Beverly Hills, more than 20 years after he bought the home for $4 million. The listing is held by Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GOBankingRates

How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?

As Jeff Bezos turns 58 on Jan. 12, his real-time net worth is $191.3 billion, according to Forbes. Find Out: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The PandemicLearn More: The World's 10 Richest...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
Mendocino, CA
Dirt

After Buying Barron Hilton’s $61.5 Million Estate, Ex-Google CEO Buys the 1970s House Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Last May, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt plunked down $61.5 million to buy a historic Los Angeles estate owned by the late hotelier Barron Hilton. Now the billionaire tech mogul has added to his seam-bursting real estate portfolio of trophy properties yet again, acquiring the traditional 1970s house right next door to create a nearly 3-acre compound. Records show that Schmidt won his property in a bidding war, paying $300,000 over the nearly $4.9 million asking price. Sited on almost a quarter-acre parcel that’s technically located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

SHIB Community Patiently Waits for Jeff Bezos to Join

Billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Gates have expressed their views on cryptocurrency numerous times. However, Jeff Bezos has been very low-key when it comes to digital tokens. Amazon plans to further integrate its company in the crypto sector, so the founder must have given his approval. If Bezos owns any crypto, could it possibly be Shiba Inu?
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Cher
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Frances Marion
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Paul Allen
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jeff Bezos
Space.com

The solar system belongs to us all, not just Jeff Bezos

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Alan Marshall, Lecturer in Environmental Social Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc and the richest man on Earth, has just launched...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Hyland Ex Google#Getty Images Source#Los Angeles Times#Visions Of America Llc#Realtor Com#The La Times#Hilton Hyland Source
luxurylaunches.com

Her $135M mansion is more expensive than Bill Gates’ home – The crazy-rich lifestyle of disgraced billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – The 37-yr-old Theranos founder once spent $100k on a conference table.

From podcasts to books and documentaries, Elizabeth Holmes and her ability to con the cleverest in Silicon Valley has led to a cultlike obsession with the scorned businesswoman, currently on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. The 37-year-old’s once-lauded blood-testing start-up...
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Get Handsy on Hike in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and his GF Lauren Sanchez are getting back down to Earth for their Christmas vacay -- well, as much as you can when you're the second richest man in the world. The couple couldn't keep their hands or lips off each other while hiking in St. Barts. The PDA fest went down while there were plenty of other folks on the trail ... but looks like they're too chill to give a damn.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
FOXBusiness

Who is the richest person in the world: Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?

There is no disputing that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among the wealthiest people on the planet. However, because the personal fortunes of these two self-made billionaires are dependent on their stakes in their companies and other investments, their net worths can rise and fall with the stock market. However, here's what we know about who the richest person in the world is, as of December 2021.
ECONOMY
AZFamily

America's Most Expensive House goes on sale for $295 million

Located in Bel Air, just west of downtown Los Angeles, "The One" just went on sale for $295 million. It's twice as big as the White House in terms of square footage!. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, if it sells near the asking price, it would make it the most expensive home sold in California. It would beat out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' home which was purchased for $165 million in Beverly Hills and venture-capitalist Marc Andreessen's Malibu mansion which sold for $177 million. The home was expected to be listed for over $500 million but construction ran late and the developer hit financial woes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

359K+
Followers
23K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy