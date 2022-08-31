The best microscope in 2022 for students, children and photographers

The best microscopes allow you to experience the wonders of nature, beyond what the naked eye can detect. Just as the best telescopes let you explore outer space, microscopes give you access to inner space. And these days, even the best microscopes aren't just limited to universities, or laboratories with big budgets. They're widely available for the ordinary consumer, at surprisingly affordable prices.



More optical guides

• Best telescopes

• Best binoculars

• Best monoculars

• Best loupes

• Best macro lenses

• Best spotting scopes

• Best otoscopes

• Best pulse oximeters

• Best infrared thermometers

But how do you choose the best microscope for you? Well, just as if you were choosing a camera or phone, ask yourself what you want to use it for, and how much you have to spend on it. If you need further guidance, skip to our section on How to choose the best microscope .

Otherwise, read on as we round up the best microscopes in 2022, for scientific, educational and photography purposes.

Best microscopes in 2022

(Image credit: Bresser)

1. Bresser Biolux NV 20x-1280x

The best microscope for beginners

Magnification: From 20x to 1280x | Eyepieces: 5x and 16x | Objective lenses: 4x, 10x and 40x | Camera: Yes, 1280 x 720 resolution | Power: 3x AA batteries (included) | Dimensions: 150 x 105 x 270mm | Weight: 1100g

Broad magnification range Built-in HD camera Battery powered Windows software only Relatively weighty construction

Just get started with microscopes? Then you'll want the Bresser Biolux NV 20x-1280x, which is the best microscope for beginners – although it aims to be suitable for advanced users too.

This device comes with plenty of accessories, including an LED lamp offering six steps of variable brightness, a filter wheel with five colors, and various filters. More excitingly still, this mid-priced metal- and plastic-build microscope from German brand Bresser also features a built in camera, enabling you to preserve and study your microscopic examinations at leisure.

There's a broad selectable magnification range from 20x to 1280x, and power (and portability) is delivered via three AA batteries. To get you started, there are five prepared slides and five blank slides included out of the box. The resolution from the camera is limited to 1280x720 pixels, but this is fine for recording results, or showing your images on your computer screen using the supplied Windows software. In short, this is ideal for anyone taking their first steps into microscopic worlds.

(Image credit: Swift)

2. Swift SW380T

The best microscope for macro photography

Magnification: 40x to 2500x | Eyepieces: Two at 10x and 25x | Objective lenses: 4x, offering 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x, 1000x and 2500x adjustments | Camera: Optional, via camera port | Power: Mains power | Dimensions: 18.9 x 13.15 x 9.45 inches | Weight: 10lbs

Can attach a camera Six adjustable levels of magnification No built-in LCD Expensive

Want to shoot pictures with your microscope? The Swift SW380T is our top pick. This slick, multi-purpose ‘research grade’ microscope is aimed at everyone from hobbyists to clinicians. And for a premium price, you get an huge 2500x magnification and the ability to attach a camera via its trinocular head/camera port.

Its two 10x and 25x glass eyepieces have been set at a 30-degree angle that aims to combat neck strain when viewing specimens, while the focusing system offers precision. You get to choose from no fewer than six levels of magnification, including 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x, 1000x and 2500x. An LED bulb controlled via a dimmer wheel provides the necessary illumination, while the large mechanical stage is similarly adjustable. Power comes courtesy of the mains.

(Image credit: National Geographic)

3. National Geographic Dual LED Student Microscope

A great option including a prepared and clean slides

Magnification: 20x to 50x | Eyepieces: 10x and 20x | Objective lenses: 10x, 25x | Camera: No | Power: Mains power | Dimensions: 192 x 153 x 373mm (7.56 x 6.02 x 14.69 in) | Weight: 1.72kg / 3.8lb

Prepared slides build engagement Binocular design looks grown-up Solid metal construction Detailed learning guide Limited magnification Number of prepared slides varies from US to UK Camera attachment would be nice

While more expensive than some microscopes aimed at kids, this is a thoughtful bundle, supplied with 35 ready-prepared slides that mean young scientists can get started right away. Once the 8-12 year olds (recommended ages) have had their enthusiasm engaged, they can use the supplied blank slides to explore their own specimens. There is even a brine shrimp egg hatchery experiment from which they can create slides.

Not only is all this inspiration included, but the microscope itself has a pleasingly adult feel with adult manufacture and binocular optics. We would prefer the option of higher magnification, but this set is more about revealing potential to kids and binocular microsopes offer a 3D perspective. The lighting means examining rocks and quartz is easy. It’s also much appreciated that a slide storage box is amongst the accessories, not to mention the detailed learning guide.

(Image credit: OMAX)

4. Amscope OMAX 40x-2000x Lab LED Binocular Microscope

Delve deep into inner space

Magnification: From 40x to 2000x | Eyepieces: 10x and 20x | Objective lenses: 4x, 10x, 40x, 100x | Camera: No | Power: Mains power | Dimensions: 230 x 181 x 330mm | Weight: 3.94kg

High level of magnification LED lighting Dimmer controls No camera

Do you or your kids want to delve deep into the microscopic world? Amscope's OMAX 40x-2000x Lab LED Binocular Microscope offers 2,000x magnification, you can explore the structure of fungi and protozoa, see the details of cell walls, membranes, organelles, and even view the nucleus in cells.

This microscope is mainly constructed from metal, with some plastic parts, and comes fully assembled. Perfect for home and school use, it features a sliding binocular viewing head, two pairs of widefield eyepieces, along with LED lighting and dimmer controls to help you see everything clearly.

The device is powered from the mains, and you can connect it to a camera via USB. You also get 100 glass slides and cover slips and 100-sheet lens cleaning papers with your purchase.

(Image credit: Celestron)

5. Celestron CM800 Compound Microscope

The best microscope for students

Magnification: 800x | Eyepieces: 10x and 20x | Objective lenses: 4x, 10x and 40x | Camera: No | Power: 3x AA batteries (included) or mains power | Dimensions: 55.9 x 40.6 x 35.6cm | Weight: 1430g

Value for money All-metal construction No built-in camera No spare bulb provided

The Celestron CM800 Compound Microscope is an affordable option that's marketed as ‘lab grade’, making it a great choice for college and university students. It comes with 10 prepared slides included out of the box, plus a sturdy all-metal build.

The combination of two eyepieces and three objective lenses allow for magnified observation at 40x, 80x, 100x, 200x, 400x and even a whopping 800x, and the built-in LED illumination is adjustable. While a mains adapter is provided, it's also suitable to take out-and-about for field use. It can be powered by three AA batteries (included), and metal clips ensure whichever slide you're examining stays firmly in place.

A single focus dial maintains ease of use, and the microscope itself remains cool to the touch when in use. Even out of the classroom, this one exudes class.

(Image credit: Celestron)

6. Celestron S20 Portable Stereo Microscope

The best stereo microscope for beginners

Magnification: 20x | Eyepieces: Two at 10x | Objective lenses: Two | Camera: No (digi-scoping kit optional extra) | Power: 2 x AA batteries (included) | Dimensions: 7 x 5 x 10" | Weight: Not given

Stereo option Affordable Large viewing stage Only 20x magnification

New to the microscopic world, and want to view it in three dimensions? This stereo microscope for beginners makes doing so easy and affordable.

This upright, 2x AA battery-powered microscope, with a robust metal head is nice and portable. It comes with 20x power and 10x adjustable stereo all-glass eyepieces with two objective lenses. You'll also benefit from a large viewing stage that bigger objects, such as rocks and beetles, can be placed on for examination with the aid of built-in LED illumination.

Two sample specimens are included and operation is made easy and straightforward via a single focus control. Also consider Celestron’s S10-60 device, which, as its name suggests, provides a wider magnification range of between 10x and 60x.

(Image credit: Skybasic )

7. Skybasic 50x-1000x USB Microscope

The best budget USB microscope

Magnification: 50x to 1000x | Eyepieces: None (viewing via USB) | Objective lenses: None | Camera: None built in (although the scope itself can be used as one) | Power: USB / battery | Dimensions: 119 x 48mm (4.7 x 1.9in) | Weight: 249g

USB or Wi-Fi connection 8 LEDs Compact and light Stand required for best results 4K would be preferable

This is a cost-effective and portable alternative to a traditional miscroscope which can take advantage of your phone, tablet or computer screen to give a close look without needing an eyepiece. The 2 megapixel camera feeds 1080P video to the phone wirelessly (or, oddly, 720P over USB). This makes it a very portable device.

Inevitably hand-holding such a device makes the image move, but an included mount

The Max-See viewing achieves what is promised too – there is no password on the camera’s wi-fi so it isn’t a difficult setup, but younger kids will need help. On computer the device appears as a camera just as when connecting a webcam.

The resulting video feed feels a bit more like a using macro camera (a feature which is included with some phones) – it wouldn’t please a serious biologist. It does, however, provide a good detail for a similar investment as a basic kids microscope without so much prep being required. You could even get some interesting stills for social media.

(Image credit: Andonstar )

8. Andonstar AD407

The best microscope ideal for soldering electronics

Magnification: 270x | Eyepieces: 7-inch display | Objective lenses: (4MP sensor) | Camera: Digital still, video | Power: AC adapter | Dimensions: 230-300 x 200 x 120mm | Weight: 1600g

Large screen HDMI out Hinged screen & light support Limited depth of field

There's a sub-category of digital microscope designed specifically for use as a tool by those soldering electronics or working with other tiny parts. This type is also ideal for coin collectors or other subjects lit only from above. And if that's what you're looking for, we recommend the AD4407.

This microscope comes with a decent sized 7-inch screen. And its stand-out function is the ability to re-position the arm, thereby re-aiming the camera on the targeted work area and helping establish more of a three-dimensional perspective.

You also get HDMI-out, via which you can export images of 12 megapixels (4032 x 3024) and video at up to 4K (at 24fps), onto a MicroSD up to 32GB in size. The Dual LEDs mean none of the components should be in shadow during work, and a protective filter is provided. There's even a remote control which keeps the monitor looking elegantly button-free.

(Image credit: Jiusion)

9. Jiusion 30X Zoom

The best microscope attachment for your phone

Magnification: 30x | Eyepieces: - | Objective lenses: 30x | Camera: Phone camera | Power: 3 x LR44 battery | Dimensions: 69 x 48 x 48mm | Weight: 45g

Cheap option Sharp image Save photos and videos Won’t fit all phones May need to remove phone case

Want to turn your mobile into a microscope? The Jiusion 30X Zoom clips does just that. This no-fuss device is a lens with built-in battery and LED light which can be placed over a phone camera lens that's no more than 25mm (1 inch) from the edge of the phone, and over a phone no thicker than 12mm (half an inch).

That’s probably better suited to your kids' phones than the latest Pro models, which makes sense as this attachment is about fun and building enthusiasm. The batteries should provide over 70 hours of light, and carefully positioned the center of the image is clear. Better still, it can be used without instructions and all the features of the phone’s camera app will be available for image capture; it’ll easily capture interesting creatures in a garden safari.

(Image credit: Oppo)

A smartphone with a built-in microscope

Magnification: 60x | Eyepieces: Built-in screen | Objective lenses: 60x | Camera: 3MP built in | Power: Rechargeable battery | Dimensions: 164 x 74 x 8.26mm | Weight: 193g

60x microscope with camera Excellent optics 120Hz display phone No stand

Rather than buy a microscope attachment to your phone, you could buy a phone that features a microscope. And here's our top recommendation

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is a flagship phone, with all the features you’d expect; Android 11, a snappy and smooth 10-bit 3216 x 1440 pixel 6.7-inch display. It’s powered by the fast Snapdragon 888 chipset and looks gorgeous in a choice of three shiny colors. Best still, one of the four cameras in the bump which gently protrudes, in a soft curve, from the back is a ‘Microlens’, sold as a microscope.

Admittedly at just three megapixels it doesn’t match the 50 megapixel main camera’s resolution. But it does offer 60x magnification and FHD video recording of subjects via a piece of optical glass which apparently takes over 40 hours to cut.

The results are spectacular and, though it only works with subjects you can get within a few millimetres of your phone (and there is no support to help with the process unlike with traditional microscopes); but the optics are up to the challenge.

(Image credit: Levenhuk )

11. Levenhuk LabZZ M101

Another great starter microscope for children

Magnification: 40x to 640x | Eyepieces: 10x and 16x | Objective lenses: 3 | Camera: No | Power: 2x AA batteries | Dimensions: 12.9 x 18.5 x 26.9cm | Weight: 930g

Cheap but effective Accessories included Slides need handling with care No overhead illumination

Here's another great microscope for inspiring kids and younger students. With a variety of colors on offer, the plastic cases add a sense of personality that gives kids a sense of ownership, as well as keeping things nicely safe.

The microscope also features a two-position eyepiece (10x and 16x) which means there will be no losing eyepieces. The use of batteries means the microscope can be taken outside, and the lower illumination has a dimmer wheel, though you’ll simply need a well-lit environment as there is no upper illumination.

(Image credit: Educational Insights)

12. Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr Talking Kids Microscope

The best toy microscope for pre-schoolers

Magnification: | Eyepieces: Two | Objective lenses: | Camera: No | Power: Mains or via 2x AA batteries (included) | Dimensions: 25.6 x 20.6 x 14.2 cm | Weight: 680g

Exiting Microscope "experience" Kids don't need to read Not a real microscope

Where kids are interested in microscopes but just too young or impatient to handle the slides, the Junior Talking Microscope is an ideal alternative. The whole device feels a lot like a real microscope, but actually uses slides to teach them about the animal kingdom.

There are 20 slides with three images each. Each has accompanying facts which are read to the viewer by Bindi Irwin at the press of a button (once correctly positioned). Another button will ask questions to see if the knowledge stuck.

While not every four-year-old is going to put the “slides” back in the drawer unaided, and even putting them in place can be a little fiddly, the storage tray is a thoughtful inclusion. In our experience, interesting facts they can access themselves is a great way to get the STEM ball rolling, even for kids who still find reading frustrating, which gives this clear appeal.

How to choose the best microscope

If you're buying a microscope for a child, you should probably aim for a cheaper model. If, however, you're a photographer looking to take digital images of the subjects you're viewing, it makes sense to get hold of a higher priced microscope with accordingly higher specifications.

The main one to pay attention to is magnification factor . The larger the number, the higher the microscope’s power, and the more extensive the level of detail visible. You’ll also want to examine build quality . If you need something robust then it's worth going for a microscope with an all metal-build, but if it's just for fun at home then something cheaper will definitely do the job.

Depending on the quality of image you need, don’t discount the possibility of a phone adapter placed on the objective lens (eyepiece). The image might well be better than you expect, especially if you source the adapter from the microscope’s manufacturer.

When shopping for microscopes, you'll encounter three main types: compound, stereo and digital. Let's quickly run through what these terms mean.

Compound microscopes effectively work like binoculars or telescopes, using an optical system with an objective lens and an eyepiece.

Stereo microscopes , meanwhile, have two separate eyepieces and two optical paths to render their subject in a more three-dimensional way.

Finally, digital microscopes relay an image to a monitor, rather than requiring the user to peer down an eyepiece. They also make it much easier to capture images of their subject.

Read more:

The best loupes for jewelers, dentists and photographers

The best macro lenses

The best telescopes for astrophotography

The best spotting scopes

The best binoculars

Best otoscopes

Best pulse oximeters

Best infrared thermometers

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.