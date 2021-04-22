newsbreak-logo
Son assaults father, leaves him for dead

bulawayo24.com
A CHIMANIMANI man was allegedly assaulted and left for dead by his son after he reprimanded him for using his building material without permission. John Dinhira (23) of Mwandiyambira village under Chief Muusha in Chimanimani was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physically abusing his father when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

bulawayo24.com
