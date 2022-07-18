Best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers 2022

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers take whole-home wireless speeds to the next level. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) has allowed mesh systems to deliver full gigabit speeds quickly throughout a large house by getting even more performance out of the available spectrum.

Wi-Fi 6 lets compact routers hit gigabit speeds on their own, and over 500Mbps while deployed as a mesh. With more phones than ever including Wi-Fi 6 support, and families asking more of their internet connections than ever, it's an excellent time to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6.

What are the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers?

With so many ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 routers available, it's easy to overbuy. The fact of the matter is, most people don't need a ton of extra speed. The TP-Link Deco X55 hits the sweet spot with its AX3000 connection and three nodes in the box. This Deco also supports 160MHz connections unlike older models so your devices can make the most of the 5GHz connection.

The second-best option is the Netgear Nighthawk MK62, designed for people who want a compact mesh system with enough speed for most people. A compact router and satellite design allow you to blanket your home in Wi-Fi for great coverage without needing to dedicate a ton of space to each unit.

The TP-Link Deco X90 is one of the fastest and most powerful mesh systems you can get with an AX6600 tri-band connection and great coverage. It's an excellent choice if you're looking for a mesh system that can keep up with a high-speed internet connection.

Speed on with these Wi-Fi mesh 6 routers

TP-Link Deco X55

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router overall

Top speeds : Dual-band AX3000, 2402Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Dual-band AX3000, 2402Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features : 6,500 sq ft. coverage, 3x Ethernet ports per node, 160MHz support, easy setup

Three Ethernet ports per node Solid AX3000 connection is plenty for most people HomeShield parental controls are a nice bonus Compatilbity with older Decos makes expansion cheap and easy Dual-band connection means devices must share the 5GHz connecion A subscription is required to unlock the full HomeShield featureset

TP-Link's Deco mesh systems are some of the most affordable options available with solid speeds, a good app, and great coverage. The Deco X55 is a compact mesh system that has a lot in common with the older Deco X60 with an AX3000 dual-band connection, but there are some worthwhile updates that make the newer model a better pick. First and foremost, the Deco X55 supports 160MHz connections compared to 80MHz on the X60. This allows for a faster connection on supported devices like the high-end Galaxy S22 and PCs.

Around the back, there's another upgrade with three gigabit Ethernet ports on each node. This makes it easier to keep wired devices online if you're upgrading from an older network switch. It also allows you to place your node in proximity to a home office or entertainment center so you can use a more reliable wired connection to that device.

The nodes in this kit also have a nice design with matte-white housing that's easy to blend in with just bout any room's décor. This allows users to place the node more optimally in a room rather than trying to hide it.

TP-Link's mesh systems are set up with the Deco app which is easy to use and guides you through getting set up in just a few minutes. You will need to use this app to get set up, so make sure to download it before disconnecting from your old router. TP-Link has included its robust HomeShield package which comes with parental controls and a basic QoS. You can also upgrade it with a subscription to add real-time protection and a few extra parental control features.

Bottom line : The TP-Link Deco X55 is a dual-band AX3000 mesh kit with three nodes offering up to 6,500 square feet of coverage. The connection has plenty of speed for most families with 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz band and full access to it thanks to a 160MHz connection.

NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62

The best value Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Top speeds : Dual-band AX1800, 1200Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Dual-band AX1800, 1200Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features : 3,000 sq ft. coverage, 1 open Ethernet ports per node, easy app setup, Compact nodes

Small housing Modern WPA3 security Future expansion with EasyMesh AX1800 speeds aren't much faster than Wi-Fi 5 Only one Ethernet port for a wired device

While you give up some speed compared to the larger and more expensive mesh systems, the AX1800 speeds of the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 should be more than enough for most homes. These speeds break down to 1,200Mbps on the 5GHz band, with 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. 4K streams should be a breeze, and if you need a few more wired connections, a network switch could connect to one of the gigabit LAN ports available on each router.

Netgear claims these routers can cover a 3,000-square-foot home, and of course, more satellite units could be added down the line. This is helped by compatibility with Wi-Fi Certified EashMesh. EasyMesh is a Wi-Fi standard developed to help ensure future compatibility with mesh products. It's all brought together with Netgear's robust Nighthawk app.

The Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System from Netgear takes on compact AC-only mesh systems with compact housing and an understated design. Measuring only 4.8 inches wide and 2.5 inches tall, each router has a smaller footprint than a CD case. This compact design makes this mesh system one of the easiest to integrate into a home.

Netgear's Nighthawk app is used for management and setup, making it easy to monitor your network usage and add satellites. You can even manage your network remotely if you find you need to add or remove internet connectivity from devices, even when you're away from home. You can also subscribe to Netgear Armor, which adds internet security from BitDefender and enables more in-depth device controls.

Bottom line : If you want a compact router with more than enough speed for most people, the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 is a solid choice. With a tiny housing, Wi-Fi 6 allows you to get more speed than ever without dedicating a bunch of shelf space to a large mesh node.

The best Wi-Fi 6 upgrade

Top speeds : Tri-band AX6600, 4804Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz.

: Tri-band AX6600, 4804Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz. Top features : 6,000 sq ft. coverage, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port + 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet per node, Easy app setup, HomeShield security and parental controls included

Fast AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 speeds 2.5Gbps Ethernet on each node Great coverage HomeShield parental controls and security Large nodes Only two Ethernet ports per node total

The TP-Link Deco X90 is a very fast mesh Wi-Fi router with an AX6600 tri-band connection. The speeds break down to 4804Mbps on one 5GHz band and 1201Mbps on the other. The 2.4GHz band offers an additional 574Mbps for older devices or those that need a little more range. Four antennas provide dedicated coverage, with two more connected to other Decos. With eight streams, each Deco X90 node has plenty of power for just about anything.

A Deco X90 set with two nodes covers up to 6,000 square feet. TP-Link's AI-Driven Mesh uses the router's software to provide the best coverage possible, depending on the specific challenge of your home. Still, if you find you need more coverage, the Deco X90 can be expanded with any other Deco router. This means you can use more X90 nodes, other Wi-Fi 6 Decos, or even older Wi-Fi 5 Decos.

The Deco X90 nodes are rather tall at 8.3 inches, so you'll need to think a little more about how you place them. With a matte white housing, the X90 nodes don't stand out too much and really wouldn't look bad if left visible. Keep in mind that each node only has two Ethernet ports. One is used for internet connection. So if you have many wired devices, you may need to pair this system with a switch.

The Deco system is easy to set up with the Deco app and only takes a few minutes. HomeShield is included with this system and incorporates parental controls and some security features. While there is a paid tier, most people will have everything they need with the free version, including content filters, profiles, and schedules.

Bottom line : The TP-Link Deco X90 is one of the fastest mesh systems around, with great coverage and a fast mesh link thanks to a tri-band connection. It covers up to 6,000 square feet out of the box and can be expanded with any other Deco router.

Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8)

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for home network security

Top speeds : Tri-band, 1201Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5Ghz, 574Mbps @ 2.4Ghz

: Tri-band, 1201Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5Ghz, 574Mbps @ 2.4Ghz Top features : 5,000 sq ft. coverage, 3x + 2x Ethernet ports, dedicated 5Ghz backhaul, easy setup

2.5Gbps WAN port is excellent for a fast NAS Fast speeds Tri-band setup Up to 5,500 square feet of coverage Tons of expansion with other Asus routers Three LAN Ethernet ports limit wired devices

Asus was one of the first networking companies to commit to mesh networking with its robust AiMesh software that works on most routers regardless of whether they were explicitly designed for a mesh. Asus has repeatedly proven its abilities with the ZenWiFi XT8, which features a sleek and reasonably compact design with incredible capabilities. The routers come in white or charcoal colors and have three available Ethernet ports on the back of each.

The ZenWiFi XT8 is capable of wireless speeds up to AX6600 with a tri-band setup. That is 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps and 4804Mbps on its two 5GHz bands. While most connections today max out at 1Gbps, the ZenWifi is ready for the future with a 2.5Gbps input for faster internet speeds or, more realistically, a fast wired home network.

If you want to expand your mesh, you'll need an Asus router that supports AiMesh and will be best served by a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 capable router. The ZenWiFi XT8 can cover up to 5,500 square feet, so most homes should be covered. Still, it's nice that you can use an older Asus router as an expansion in low-priority areas.

AiProtection Pro is an unmatched value in home networking. AiProtection Pro is included for the product's life and comes with network security using Trend Micro's official database. It also has advanced parental controls that allow you to control all of your kids' devices with schedules and content filters.

Bottom line : Asus has created one of the best fast tri-band mesh systems and takes it to the next level with good compatibility and included software. AiMesh software allows any AiMesh router to expand the mesh, and free AiProtection Pro adds network security and advanced parental controls.

Amazon eero Pro 6

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for easy expansion

Top speeds : Tri-band AX4200, 2402Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Tri-band AX4200, 2402Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features : 2,000 sq ft. coverage, 2x Ethernet ports, Expand with any other eero, compact design, eero Secure available

Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 allows for gigabit internet Great eero app and software Works with all other eeros Compact size Coverage per node is less than the competition Only two Ethernet ports per eero

More people than ever are upgrading to gigabit internet. Unfortunately, getting a mesh system fast enough to support it usually means you'll have to find space for a reasonably large node in several rooms of your house. Eero Pro 6 goes a long way to fix this with its tri-band AX4200 speed in a compact 2.1-inch tall and 5.3-inch wide housing. The rates break down to 2,402 Mbps and 1,201 Mbps on either of the 5GHz bands, with 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. With eight spatial streams, even high-end laptops should be able to make the most of the connection.

Each eero Pro 6 node can cover up to 2,000 square feet, with the three-pack covering 6,000. Like all wireless routers, this can vary greatly if your home has a lot of interference, like dense walls. Still, with three less powerful nodes, eero's approach with the Pro 6 should allow for a lot of flexibility in the mesh setup. If you have any older eeros, you can use them to expand your eero Pro 6 mesh, thanks to full compatibility with all eero routers. Keep in mind that in areas where you connect to the slower eeros, your speed will only be as fast as those older eeros.

Software isn't the first thing most people think of when shopping for a router, but eero's app and consistent software updates have shown how convenient it can be to have a wealth of settings and network statistics at your fingertips. The UI is well-designed, and setup is a breeze, whether you're setting up for the first time or adding more nodes. Eero supports some nice features like IPv6, WPA3, and even port forwarding from the app.

Eero secure is a subscription software suite available on eero systems. The base eero Secure subscription has improved network security, parental controls with content filtering, ad blocking, and even VIP support. For a low monthly rate , this is an excellent package to have, especially if you have students on your network. Eero Secure+ adds antivirus software, a password manager, and a VPN subscription to that for a bit more.

Bottom line : Eero's fastest router ever enables gigabit mesh speeds thanks to a quick tri-band AX4200 setup. With compact housing and compatibility with all other eeros, this is easy to upgrade an existing eero mesh or create a new one.

The best value Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

Top speeds : Tri-band AXE5400, 2402Mbps @5GHz, 2402Mbps @6GHz, 574Mbps @2.4GHz

: Tri-band AXE5400, 2402Mbps @5GHz, 2402Mbps @6GHz, 574Mbps @2.4GHz Top features : 5,500 sq ft. coverage, 3x Ethernet ports per router, Works with all other Deco models, easy setup, Wi-Fi 6E, 160MHz support

Solid AXE5400 tri-band speeds Up to 5,500 square feet of coverage with two nodes Easy to conceal Supports 160MHz at both 5GHz and 6GHz No multi-gigabit Ethernet

Wi-Fi 6E is the newest version of Wi-Fi you can get and with the promise of improved speeds on compatible devices over Wi-Fi 6, you might expect the tech to be very expensive. TP-Link has broken the mold with the Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E mesh kit with a lower price, even compared to Wi-Fi 6 kits, and plenty of wireless speed for those with a gigabit internet connection.

As we found in our Deco XE75 review , this mesh kit delivers some of the best WI-Fi speeds of any router, let alone one that costs less than some other standalone routers of similar speed. You get two nodes in the pack that TP-Link reckons will cover up to 5,500 square feet. You can pair this system with more of the same node or even older Decos but for the best performance, you'll want a WI-Fi 6E-enable Deco if possible.

TP-Link's software is much simple with the likes of ASUS putting it to shame when it comes to advanced settings. Even so, most people won't find the lack of choice to be a serious issue and TP-Link does at least allow you to choose whether you use the 6GHz band as a dedicated backhaul or shared with devices. Being able to isolate the 6GHz band is also convenient in that you can be sure your device connects to 6GHz rather than 5GHz. This was a problem in our eero Pro 6E review , but TP-Link has sidestepped the issue by simply letting the customer choose.

Bottom line : The TP-Link Deco XE75 is one of the most cheapest Wi-Fi 6E systems you can get and TP-Link hasn't made many sacrifices to hit that price. While it lacks in advanced settings, you still have enough options to get connected at 5GHz or 6GHz if you have a compatible device.

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for remote work

Top speeds : Tri-band, 7685Mbps total capacity, 1148Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz

: Tri-band, 7685Mbps total capacity, 1148Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz Top features : 3,000 sq ft. coverage, 4x Ethernet ports, AmpliFi Teleport app, easy setup, attractive design

Attractive design with a color display Fast tri-band Wi-Fi Easy configuration with AmpliFi app Expensive

AmpliFi Alien is a faster router with a ton of great features. A 5GHz band utilizing Wi-Fi 5 in addition to a 2.4GHz and 5GHz band using Wi-Fi 6 allows the Alien to hit 7,685Mbps, of combined wireless capacity. For Wi-Fi 6 clients, this breaks down into 1,148Mbps and 4,804Mbps available. It's more than enough speed for a gigabit connection and should be sufficient for years to come.

A single Alien Router covers up to 3,000 square feet, and a pack with a similarly equipped MeshPoint takes that up to 6,000 square feet. The Alien Router has four Ethernet ports on the back for wired devices, while the MeshPoint has none. You can create a mesh with multiple routers if you need the extra Ethernet ports.

AmpliFi Alien comes in a cylindrical housing measuring 9.84 inches tall with a 4.33-inch diameter. The power and WAN port are located on the bottom, allowing for a perfect wireless-only setup. The four Ethernet ports are located on the back, vertically oriented. On the front of the router is a 4.7-inch touch screen that can show your network information in real-time.

Setting up your AmpliFi mesh is simple with the AmpliFi app. You can manage connected devices and set up family profiles to enable time-managed internet access. You also get access to AmpliFi Teleport, which allows you to connect to your home network while you're away from home securely and quickly.

For the most part, gamers should be using a wired connection for competitive gaming, but that's not always possible. Luckily, the Wi-Fi 6 connection on this router is about as good a backup as you can ask for with two 5GHz bands, so you have plenty of capacity for all of your devices. Most Wi-Fi 6 devices, like the PS5, will only connect at 1,201Mbps, but high-end gaming PCs can connect at up to 2,402Mbps with a strong signal. This is more than enough for gaming, downloading, and streaming and is more than likely significantly faster than your internet connection anyways.

Amazon eero 6

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for great software

Top speeds : Dual-band AX1800, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Dual-band AX1800, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features : 1,500 sq ft. coverage, 2x (1 for WAN) Ethernet ports, great software experience

Great eero app and software Compact design Works with all other eeros Eero 6 Extenders don't have Ethernet

Wi-Fi 6 is taking the already solid performance of the eero router up a notch. Eero 6 comes with an AX1800 dual-band connection capable of 1201Mbps on the 5GHz band and another 574Mbps for devices on the 2.4GHz band. Since the mesh will share the 5GHz band with devices, eero only recommends this router for internet connections up to 500Mbps. If you have a studio apartment or small home, eero 6 alone can deliver gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and cover up to 1,500 square feet.

However, this router isn't designed to work alone and works best when deployed with other eeros. You should pair it with another Wi-Fi 6 eero for the best possible speed, such as the eero 6 Extender or even the faster eero 6 Pro . You can add it to a Wi-Fi 5 eero mesh, though it will reduce your top speeds if you're connected to a slower Wi-Fi 5 band. Eero 6 has two Ethernet ports though one will be used for your internet connection if this is the base router for your mesh.

Eero 6 comes in at just 3.91 inches wide and 3.82 inches deep. Of course, this router is designed to sit flat on a table or shelf, so expect to dedicate a bit of space to it. Still, compared to many other similar routers, eero 6 is remarkably compact.

Eero's setup and management app are robust, so people want almost any option, including port forwarding and IPv6 support. Eeros will also automatically update themselves to make sure your network is secure. There is an optional eero Secure and eero Secure+ subscription available that can add advanced filtering for inappropriate content as well as antivirus software, a VPN service, and a password manager.

If you're looking for a little more speed, the eero 6+ has a nearly identical form factor but double the 5GHz speed. This upgrade eero even has 160MHz support for better top speeds on high-end devices. Though, as we found in our eero 6+ review , you'll lose performance pairing the 6+ with older eero routers.

Bottom line : Eero 6 brings excellent speed at an affordable price for connections up to 500Mbps. The great eero app lets you add this router to your existing eero mesh or start a new one.

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 with DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem (CBK752)

The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router with a built-in modem

Top speeds : Tri-band AX4200, 1400Mbps + 2400Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Tri-band AX4200, 1400Mbps + 2400Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features : DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, 5,000 sq ft. coverage, 4x + 2x Ethernet ports, dedicated 5Ghz backhaul, easy setup

Dedicate mesh backhaul Fast DOCSIS 3.1 modem Works with Orbi RBS750 and RBS850 satellites Simplified network setup Rather large unit

If you have cable internet, your ISP probably tried to get you to pay an additional monthly fee for a router that doesn't deliver great performance. The Netgear Orbi CBK752 is a fast AX4200 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with a DOCSIS 3.1 modem that can handle the fastest speeds a cable ISP can deliver, with a theoretical max download speed of 10Gbps. The router side offers a fast mesh connection similar to the Orbi RBK752 and even uses the same satellites. That means 600Mbps at 2.4GHz plus 1400Mbps at 5GHz for connected clients with a dedicated 2,400Mbps 5GHz backhaul.

This mesh system with a router and satellite covers 5,000 square feet though you can add additional satellites if more coverage is needed. An additional RBS750 satellite will add 2,500 square feet. The base router has four open Ethernet ports, and the satellite has two Ethernet ports. You could also use an RBS850 satellite for expansion, with four Ethernet ports.

Orbi routers are a bit tall and awkward, though their minimal depth makes them reasonably easy to place. The base router comes in at 9.6 inches tall, 7.7 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep. The Satellite is more compact, 9.1 inches tall, 7.2 inches wide, and 2.8 inches deep.

The setup uses the Orbi app, allowing easy setup and management. For example, you can see all connected devices and restrict internet access. You can also see the quality of each satellite's connection to ensure you're getting as much speed as possible. You can also subscribe to Netgear Armor, which includes security features powered by BitDefender and additional device controls. The modem is compatible with all major US cable service providers, and you will need to contact your ISP to activate the modem for use.

Bottom line : Combine your cable modem and router and simplify your mesh network with the Netgear Orbi CBK752. A DOCSIS 3.1 modem can keep up with any cable connection, and an AX4200 Orbi router makes sure you have plenty of coverage for any size home.

The best Wi-Fi 6E mesh router

Top speeds : Tri-band AXE6600, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, and 4804Mbps @ 6GHz

: Tri-band AXE6600, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, and 4804Mbps @ 6GHz Top features : Single or multiple Wi-Fi names, 3x gigabit Ethernet ports, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, USB 3.1 port, easy setup

Fast tri-band AX6600 speeds Compact nodes 2.5Gbps Ethernet WAN/LAN on each node Not many devices support 6GHz yet Slower 5GHz band

The ZenWiFi ET8 from Asus is a compact tri-band mesh Wi-Fi kit with Wi-Fi 6E support. The speeds break down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz for legacy devices, 1201Mbps at 5GHz for most Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices, plus 4804Mbps at 6GHz for newer devices. On the back are three gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN devices and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port that can be used for WAN or LAN. There is also a USB 3.1 port that can be used for network storage or even a phone for tethering.

Wi-Fi 6E is an evolution of Wi-Fi 6 with faster speeds and great capacity available at 6GHz. There are many more channels with 160MHz support available in this new spectrum which can significantly reduce the effects of congestion. Still, only a handful of devices support Wi-Fi 6E, such as the Asus Zenfone 8, so it's not a great fit for everyone just yet.

Asus makes setup easy with a robust app and an in-depth web interface. Compared to other mesh systems, Asus gives customers a lot more access to advanced controls. For example, AiProtection is included with great parental controls and security for free. Asus also allows you to use any other AiMesh-compatible routers, including older ZenWiFi kits or another ET8 kit.

Bottom line : The ZenWiFi ET8 is one of the first mesh Wi-Fi 6E routers available, and it's an excellent fit for many people. With a tri-band connection, it works great with both newer 6GHz devices and 5GHz devices.

The route to the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

Most people simply don't need much more than gigabit speeds on their home Wi-Fi networks. Luckily, even Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems are available for people that don't need a ton of speed but still want to take advantage of the other advancements. While some great Wi-Fi 6E routers are already available, including a couple of mesh systems, Wi-Fi 6 still makes the most sense right now for an upgrade thanks to great phone compatibility and lower prices.

Most of the best Android phones support Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-fi 6 can help you make the most of them with faster and more consistent speeds than Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems bring features like MU-MIMO and better handling of multiple connections to your whole home. Not many devices sold in the past couple of years support Wi-Fi 6, but many new phones support the protocol. Thankfully, all of these routers support older versions of Wi-Fi to maintain compatibility, with the added benefit of better connections between the base router and satellite units.

Is a mesh system right for your home?

What is a mesh router?

Mesh routers are just like any other Wi-Fi router except many of them have been designed to be more compact and a bit nicer to look at. This is because mesh routers need to be placed in multiple rooms of a house to work their best so they'll be in full view much of the time.

Even so, many standard routers such as the ASUS RT-AX82U can be used as a mesh router or with mesh routers to form a mesh.

How does a mesh router system work?

Mesh routers are much like standard Wi-Fi routers when it comes down to the hardware but they're designed to work in conjunction with other routers to create consistent coverage all over a house. In a mesh, these routers are often called nodes. By using either a wide 5GHz band or another separate band, mesh systems link together to find the best past back to the modem to provide as fast an internet connection as possible. This allows your devices to connect to a nearby mesh node rather than needing to reach all the way to your modem.

Can you game on a mesh router?

The short answer is yes, but gaming on a mesh can lead to some issues for competitive gamers. For gamers, latency, also known as ping, is the measure of time it takes your PC or console to communicate with a game server. High ping is known as "lag," and an unstable connection can lead to intermittent spikes in ping known as lag spikes. While modern mesh routers are very efficient and rarely add more than a couple of milliseconds to your ping, any extra is a disadvantage in a competitive game.

Serious gamers should avoid Wi-Fi altogether, and if at all possible, connect their PC with an ethernet cable. If that's simply not possible, a gaming router with software to prioritize gaming connection like the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is the next best bet. Still, most casual gamers can play on a modern mesh system without much, if any, noticeable increase in ping.

