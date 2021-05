Government spending on measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic has risen to at least £372bn, according to the National Audit Office.The independent public spending watchdog said the cost of Covid to taxpayers increased by more than £100bn since its last report in January this year.The figure includes more than £150bn in grants for businesses – such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Bounce Back Loan scheme – around £97bn for health and social care – including the Test and Trace service – and just shy of £65bn for other public services and emergency responses.The bill for supporting...