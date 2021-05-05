newsbreak-logo
Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

Cover picture for the articleVICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has urged municipalities to overhaul their water and sewer reticulation systems in line with their growing populations. Speaking in an interview yesterday after a clean-up exercise in Gwanda, VP Mohadi said the population in towns had outgrown the water and sewer reticulation systems that were being used. He said Government was working on phasing out plastic packaging, which was contaminating the environment.

