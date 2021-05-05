Mohadi tells councils to overhaul water, reticulation systems

PUTNEY WATER SYSTEM – VT0020934. This report is a snapshot of the quality of the water that we provided in 2020. Included are the details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state standards. We are committed to providing you with information because informed customers are our best allies. This report is designed to inform you about the quality water and services we deliver to you every day. To learn more, please attend any of our regularly scheduled meetings which are held: