Easter in Sydney

Stretching his six-foot-and-a-lot frame so that his well-worn Converse seem to be close to my chair, despite him sitting on the other side of the room, Alexander Skarsgård is revelling in his new and soon-to-be-highly-acclaimed Viking epic, The Northman. He’s tired (fresh from its world premiere at Stockholm’s Viking Museum, where his whole family was in attendance and there was mead) and doesn’t seem quite as intimidatingly ripped as in the film – although there are skyscrapers less built than his vengeful Viking, Amleth. We chat frequency of gym visits (him: a lot; me: literally never) before shifting the topic of conversation on to what is hand’s down the film of the year so far.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO