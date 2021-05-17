Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

The revelation that former President R.G Mugabe who passed on in Singapore on 6 September 2019 will have a private burial at his rural home in Zvimba is most unfortunate. This comes after intensive negotiations between the Government led by H.E Cde E.D Mnangagwa and the Mugabe family including Chiefs from Zvimba and all concerned whereupon it was agreed that his remains be interred at the National Heroes Acre. The state was building a special mausoleum at the site which was approved by his family.