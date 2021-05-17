newsbreak-logo
Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

The legacy of former Zimbabwe President Robert Gabriel Mugabe remains a contested terrain and it ought to be understood within the context of colonialism and neo-colonialism. The deconstruction of the political space inhabited by the former president of Zimbabwe is also littered with empirical and non-empirical suppositions. There is also a pattern of structural racism invoked by those who attempt to give a subjective interpretation on the role played by President Robert Mugabe in the politics of Zimbabwe and the African continent in general.

Mugabe gave Julius Malema 1 Million?

Acting Herald Editor Tichaona Zindoga has alleged that the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe funded South Africa's Julius Malema with some 1 Million worth of an unnamed currency.
Singaporebulawayo24.com

FULL TEXT: Mugabe family shocks ZANU PF

The revelation that former President R.G Mugabe who passed on in Singapore on 6 September 2019 will have a private burial at his rural home in Zvimba is most unfortunate. This comes after intensive negotiations between the Government led by H.E Cde E.D Mnangagwa and the Mugabe family including Chiefs from Zvimba and all concerned whereupon it was agreed that his remains be interred at the National Heroes Acre. The state was building a special mausoleum at the site which was approved by his family.
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
themastonline.com

Changala praises Kenyan judiciary

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala has proposed that the new government constitutes a commission of inquiry against Constitutional Court office bearers. He charges that the Constitutional Court churns out judgments “which are ambiguous, that lack clarity and that have brought confusion to the administration of justice in this country.”. In...
Politicswhtc.com

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
Politicswkzo.com

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
Politicsjack1065.com

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...