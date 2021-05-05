Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

The US Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government's "violent and lethal attacks" against the country's pro-democracy movement. Among those placed on the Treasury's blacklist were four members of the military junta's State Administration Council, seven ministers, the chairman of the military-controlled election commission, and the governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar. Three others on the lists were children of members of the State Administration Council who had been sanctioned earlier in the wake of the February 1 coup overthrowing the elected government. Since then the country has experienced protests and strikes which have been put down with force, leaving close to 800 dead, according to a local monitoring group.