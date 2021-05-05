newsbreak-logo
Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

bulawayo24.com
 now

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has launched a fresh blitz against Zanu-PF bigwigs and other crooks who have stashed billions of United States dollars abroad. This comes after Zimbabwe recently reached agreements with some of the other countries where the looters have apparently hidden their ill-gotten riches - with authorities also saying the country is losing more than US$3 billion a year to corruption, tax fraud, money-laundering and smuggling.

bulawayo24.com
