newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Human Rights

'People vote Zanu PF notwithstanding hardship and repression' - repressed, per se, don't have free vote

bulawayo24.com
 now

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, leader of the opposition party the National Constitution Assembly, should wash his mouth with bleach; the foul insults coming from him are intolerable.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Repression#Political Opposition#Political Party#Opposition Party#Notably#The Eu Election Mission#The Electoral Commission#Finally#Zec#Mdc N#Sadc#Political Coercion#Government#Political Freedoms#Election#Tyranny#Mdc Minister#Abuses#Major Shortcomings#Electors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Related
Politicshurriyetdailynews.com

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report. The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), one of two accredited foreign election...
Presidential ElectionClick2Houston.com

Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar fraud

BANGKOK – Last November’s election results in Myanmar were “by and large, representative of the will of the people,” an independent election monitoring organization said Monday, rejecting the military’s allegations of massive fraud that served as its reason for seizing power. While there were flaws in the election process, “there...
Politicswhtc.com

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
Presidential Electionbalkaninsight.com

Who Wants to Vote? The Spectacular Failure of Referenda in Slovakia

As a referendum on a snap election brews, Slovaks are reminded of their dismal track record in voting in plebiscites. Yet this time could be different. Six years after it last appeared in the public’s mind, “referendum” is a buzzword again in Slovakia. As a nearly 600,000-signature petition calling for a plebiscite on a snap election is wired from the presidential office of Zuzana Caputova to the Constitutional Court, the ultimate adjudicator of the proposed vote’s fate, more and more people (aside from legal theorists) are beginning to focus their attention on a people’s ballot in the making.
Politicskaftanpost.com

PDP governors back open grazing ban, urge Buhari to de-escalate tension

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have backed the ban on open grazing. The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to de-escalate the tension in the country and begin the process that will lead to the creation of state police. The governors who held a meeting...
Africathemastonline.com

The media is the fuel of a functional democracy – HRC

THE Human Rights Commission chief investigations and legal services officer Kims Banda says the media is the fuel of a functional democracy. And Banda says in a democracy, the free will of the people must prevail in order to guarantee a free, fair and credible election. Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission...
Minoritiesculturalsurvival.org

Indigenous Peoples in Colombia Accuse Ivan Duque's Government of Repression

Photo by Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia. Local and regional Indigenous organizations in Colombia demand that President Iván Duque's government stop using violence against Colombian Peoples. On May 4, 2021, the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia or ONIC), which unites Indigenous Peoples in the country, branded the violent repression of the government as "state terrorism" after armed attacks against civilians. ONIC condemned Duque's government and the collusion of Defense Minister Diego Molano and the National Army Commanding General Eduardo Zapateiro. ONIC compared the civilian deaths to typical brutality characteristic of a military dictatorship disguised as democracy, not only because of recent assassinations and forced disappearances but also due to sexual assaults on women and a large number of people injured from state-sponsored brutality.
Electionsnewsthump.com

Voters will have to prove they intend to vote Tory before being allowed to vote

New legislation is set to be introduced that will compel voters to prove that they intend to vote Tory before they are allowed to cast their ballot. The new legislation is intended to cut down on voter fraud as the assumption is that if you’re voting Tory then you’re probably a decent sort of chap, rather than the sort of godless communist who would sink to any level to prevent a decent Tory chap using his God-given right to govern.
Worldpen.org

Myanmar’s Escalating Digital Repression—and Activists’ Digital Resistance

Since Myanmar’s military seized power on February 1, it has employed increasingly sophisticated digital modes of repression, alongside physical and legal measures, to try to stem democratic resistance. As Allie Funk of Just Security has written, we are witnessing a digital-age coup. Myanmar’s military has a long history of violating human rights, including freedom of expression and the right to privacy, but this time around, the military’s digital repression is dramatically more sophisticated. As the situation continues to worsen, the people of Myanmar are also showing their own sophistication in digital resistance. Information about what is occurring in Myanmar is rapidly evolving, at times scarce, and sometimes anecdotal. Here we summarize what we know about some of the most important digital threats:
Foreign PolicyFOXBusiness

Global order in jeopardy, Blinken tells UN, citing nationalism, repression

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the United Nations Security Council on Friday that the international order was in "serious jeopardy" in comments that decried what he described as rising nationalism and repression around the world. In a veiled critique of Russia’s incursions into Ukraine and China’s treatment of...
ElectionsLa Crosse Tribune

Ron Knappen: Secure elections don't restrict voting rights.

Certain liberals such as in the Biden administration are using deception terminology to pull the wool over the your eyes. They are calling good "bad" and bad "good." One example are the words "civil rights." They're arguing that to require in-person voting and photo ID and refusing mail-ins will deny your right to vote (your civil rights violated.)
U.S. PoliticsBangor Daily News

As journalists worldwide face repression, GOP lies threaten US media future

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial board member for the The Philadelphia Inquirer. Monday was World Press Freedom Day, a United Nations-approved “reminder...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

The Tories, in a stroke of political genius, have punished people so much, they now vote Tory

“The people have spoken and have made it clear it is time for change.”That a Conservative candidate can win a by-election victory by an enormous margin and, after 11 years of Conservative government, look down the barrel of the news cameras and say these words is, above all else, a remarkable testament to the times in which we live.Journalists have traipsed in, out and around Hartlepool for a week or so, and concluded that the people have had enough of neglect and decline and are going to give the Tories a whirl. And now they have, in epic numbers.It...
Electionsthemastonline.com

Vote for PF, you’ll get deceit and lies – Lungu

THE UPND says PF has developed a manifesto that is aimed at lying and being hypocritical to the people. Party research director Joseph Lungu says voting for PF means endorsing deceit. “Bearing in mind that their document has lost any semblance in these opening pronouncements, do we even need to...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Head to the ballot box…but don't forget your pencil! Masked electorate must use hand sanitiser before voting in polling booths that are cleansed every 15 people in raft of Covid rules at first election during pandemic

Voters were encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to the polling booth today to help stop the spread of coronavirus as Britons across the country took part in local elections 'like no other'. Britons are being urged to bring their own pen or pencil 'if they can' to...
ElectionsThe Tab

We don’t just need to speak to be heard this election – we need to vote!

Tomorrow, there are elections for the Scottish Parliament happening. Politics may seem boring, stuffy, or even a waste of your time but these elections matter. Simply put, when we vote, we are making a statement about the kind of country that we would like to live in, the issues we care about, and the values we hold as a society. And your vote is a way to have your voice heard by the people who make the big decisions that impact you’re life.