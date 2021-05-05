10 Years of Programming Language Evolution

The introduction of the iPhone in 2007 — or, more specifically, Apple opening its App Store to third-party developers in 2008 — turned out to be one of the most consequential developments ever to hit the home automation market. I remember seeing an iPhone control a home entertainment system for the first time at the CEDIA tradeshow in 2008. It was mind-blowing to watch this small, handheld device being used as a full-blown system controller to operate all manner of equipment. Noting that A/V control wasn’t even its primary function, and that it cost hundreds (even thousands in some cases) of dollars less than the dedicated touchscreen controllers home automation system manufacturers were selling at the time, it became clear to me that this was a game-changing technology that manufacturers needed to embrace.