Peaky Blinders fans, the moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived. At last, we have a (sort of) release date for series six, and it's actually a lot sooner than you might think. At a panel talk at the BFI Film Festival in October, screenwriter Steven Knight revealed that the upcoming series is due for an "early 2022" release, later confirmed by new cast member Conrad Khan in an interview with Radio Times. Khan said that the show "comes out, from what I last heard – I mean, these things change so quickly – I think that will come out next February, the beginning of next year."

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO