Huntsville, AL

It’s Fall Y’all: Five Fall Foliage Hikes for Families

By Yonder Girl
 6 days ago
Fall is my favorite time of year to hike: the weather cools and Fall Break is a great time to go on a hike. During this season, you may not see many flowers, but there are mushrooms that vary from big to small and colors that range from neon orange to a speckled brown, even bright blue. Yum! I am getting hungry just thinking about mushrooms. I’m just kidding! You do NOT want to eat unknown mushrooms because you could get really sick. Furthermore, they wouldn’t be as tasty as candy.

ABOUT

A hyperlocal website dedicated to all aspects of parenting in Huntsville and North Alabama. We share information that makes parenting in Huntsville easier.

 https://www.rocketcitymom.com

