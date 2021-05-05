Only Zimbabwe citizens themselves have the power to change their lives

Since 1990 - when I was in Lower Six - have been writing article after article - as if singing from the top of mountains - trying to advise the Zimbabwean government and showing them where they were going wrong, so as to improve. But, of course to no avail. Ever since the days of the late deposed president Robert Gabriel Mugabe, to the current era of his predecessor Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, nothing has changed in the governance of the country, as it continues in its downward spiral into further economic, political and social decay - despite all concerted efforts by numerous people to highlight these shortcomings.