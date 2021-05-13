newsbreak-logo
Mnangagwa sets up special team to deal with state violence

BARELY a week after United Nations (UN) special rapporteur Clement Nyaletsossi Vaule delivered a damning report on Zimbabwe's state of human rights and eager to please the world, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set up a special team to look into the violence that has rocked the country since last year.

