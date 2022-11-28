Kate Hudson’s Sweetest Motherhood Quotes About Kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani: ‘Loves of My Life’

Kate Hudson loves her little ones! The actress became a mom in 2004 and has been gushing about her family ever since.

The Almost Famous star most recently welcomed her daughter, Rani , in October 2018 with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa . “She’s here,” the Fabletics creator wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

This came six months after Hudson announced that she and Fujikawa were expecting their first child together . “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” the Los Angeles native wrote on Instagram in April 2018. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

The Golden Globe winner welcomed Ryder in 2004 with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson , followed by Bingham seven years later with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy .

In April 2019, a source told Us Weekly about her coparenting relationships with the Black Crowes singer and the Muse frontman. “[She] sees Matt a lot with Bing, who also has separate time with his dad,” the insider explained to Us at the time. “Chris lives in northern California but comes down to visit because Kate supports Ryder having a positive relationship with his dad.”

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress revealed how she and her exes remain on good terms as they coparent their children. “For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained in an interview with the Sunday Times in November 2022. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Keep scrolling for a look at the Pretty Fun author's best quotes about her family, from her parenting style to her post-baby body journey.