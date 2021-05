In a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan, having won the first Test, came out victorious by an innings and 147 runs in the second. The Test lasted only four days, with Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali taking five wickets apiece in the second innings. The hosts, following on, were bundled out for a total of 231 runs. Wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva being the stand out batsman making 80 runs, while the skipper Brendon Taylor was the second-highest scorer for the team with 49 runs.