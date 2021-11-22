ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Only A True Survivor Can Spot The Hidden Leopard In This Photo

By Dave Basner
 5 days ago
You would think that with all those black spots, a leopard might have a hard time hiding from its prey, but if you believe that then you definitely haven't seen this photo. It was posted on Twitter with the caption, "Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it ?"

The pic is of a rock and dirt landscape with some trees in the distance and one in the foreground. It looks as if there are no animals anywhere nearby but anyone who thinks that shouldn't ever go camping or else they might wind up as a creature's lunch. There is actually a large leopard in plain view, but only true survivors will be able to see it. Even if you zoom in and have eagle-eyes, you will struggle .

Give up? Scroll down for the answers that people tweeted out:

The spots on the leopard are called rosettes because they have a shape similar to roses. The pattern works to camouflage the big cats as they move through the grass and trees, but clearly it works in the dirt too.

Photo: Getty Images

