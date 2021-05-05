Our solid support to Israeli-Zimbabwe cooperation

We the Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe and our millions of membership which we represent in Zimbabwe and Southern Region of Africa we have decided to step up and praise the wonderful gesture shown by the President of Zimbabwe to engage the Israeli government during his recent visit in New York. We were waiting this gesture for many years because Israel is where our spiritual roots are taking and getting life. We strongly believe that Zimbabwe needs blessings from Israel and we have been hitting brick walls since 1999 enomically and our relationship with real friends starts with Israel into the real helpful global Nations.