DOMBOSHAVA, Zimbabwe — Elizabeth Jairos, 22, was born in Domboshava, a farming village in the province of Mashonaland East, nearly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. So were her parents. But they are not recognized as Zimbabwean citizens. “My parents were born here in Zimbabwe as children of farm migrants from Malawi, but they were never documented just […]