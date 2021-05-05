ZCTU president calls for MDC demos

As a referendum on a snap election brews, Slovaks are reminded of their dismal track record in voting in plebiscites. Yet this time could be different. Six years after it last appeared in the public’s mind, “referendum” is a buzzword again in Slovakia. As a nearly 600,000-signature petition calling for a plebiscite on a snap election is wired from the presidential office of Zuzana Caputova to the Constitutional Court, the ultimate adjudicator of the proposed vote’s fate, more and more people (aside from legal theorists) are beginning to focus their attention on a people’s ballot in the making.