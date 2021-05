It’s tempting to sum up the differences between Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and Livingstone, Zambia, with a few cliches. It’s often said that Victoria Falls is more touristy and Livingstone is more authentic. But when I visited, I found communities that were eager to defy expectations. In “touristy” Victoria Falls, locals sang about politics in the cafes and chatted about economic policy on the drive to the game park. In “authentic” Livingstone, everyone was eager to showcase their sophisticated museums and internationally inspired cuisine. Visitors keen to look beyond the stereotypes will discover warm, welcoming destinations with their own character and plenty to offer.