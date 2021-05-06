Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

SPIRITUALITY was a strong component of the whole process from the selection of the rightful candidate who was earmarked for installation. This became clear from the testimony of Gogo MaMoyo the resident spirit medium at Manyanga (Intaba zikaMambo). The whole function translated to a coming together of the various components. The spirit world had several revelations to share, especially Gogo MaMoyo with her revelations that she directed at the leading spirit medium of Gwagwava. The identification process, according to Gogo MaMoyo, was protracted and attended to by strange incidents. She narrated how the chosen candidate was licked liberally by some several old grey haired grannies. In fact, she had expressed concern over the overzealous ladies who were going to lick him into oblivion.