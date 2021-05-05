newsbreak-logo
Singapore

FULL TEXT: Mugabe family shocks ZANU PF

bulawayo24.com
 now

Cover picture for the articleThe revelation that former President R.G Mugabe who passed on in Singapore on 6 September 2019 will have a private burial at his rural home in Zvimba is most unfortunate. This comes after intensive negotiations between the Government led by H.E Cde E.D Mnangagwa and the Mugabe family including Chiefs from Zvimba and all concerned whereupon it was agreed that his remains be interred at the National Heroes Acre. The state was building a special mausoleum at the site which was approved by his family.

bulawayo24.com
#The Zanu Pf Politburo#Zimbabweans#Zanu Pf Party#Chiefs#Shocks Zanu#President Ed Mnangagwa#Peace Gushungo#Deceased Heroes#Farewell#Political Gimmicks#Presidents#Text#Intensive Negotiations#National Heroes#Manoeuvres#Rufaro Stadium#Time#Pillar
Country
Singapore
South Africabulawayo24.com

Zanu-PF lashes out at 'restless, careless' Malema

Zanu-PF yesterday blasted South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, calling him a "restless and careless" leader whose criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa exposed him as a political novice.
bulawayo24.com

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has launched a fresh blitz against Zanu-PF bigwigs and other crooks who have stashed billions of United States dollars abroad. This comes after Zimbabwe recently reached agreements with some of the other countries where the looters have apparently hidden their ill-gotten riches - with authorities also saying the country is losing more than US$3 billion a year to corruption, tax fraud, money-laundering and smuggling.
bulawayo24.com

Mugabe gave Julius Malema 1 Million?

Acting Herald Editor Tichaona Zindoga has alleged that the late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe funded South Africa's Julius Malema with some 1 Million worth of an unnamed currency.
Politicsthemastonline.com

PF manifesto an empty paper pregnant with sweet nothings, says Harrington

NEWLY appointed People’s Alliance for Change vice-president William Harrington says the PF manifesto is an empty paper pregnant with sweet nothings. Accepting his appointment at the launch of the PAC manifesto, Harrington said he was compelled to accept PAC post owing to its impressive manifesto, which was environmental-friendly and practical.
Africathemastonline.com

PF violence is sickening, says Mwanza

GOVERNANCE activist Isaac Mwanza says the scenes of political violence among the PF supporters at the party headquarters last Saturday was disheartening and sickening to the heart. Mwanza said the groups that were fighting were a mixture of youths and adults, “some of them like Innocent Kalimanshi were parents”. He...
Africathemastonline.com

PF will discard you, Mucheleka warns would-be defectors

UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka has advised people resigning from their parties to join PF to do so at their peril. Commenting on the recent fracas at the PF secretariat where Innocent Kalimanshi was beaten and had his car damaged, Mucheleka said it had become a common trend for the PF to disown their cadres once they commit offences.
Journalismthemastonline.com

PF respects journalists’ role in politics, says Kamba

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says May 3 acts primarily as a reminder to government of the need to respect its commitment to press freedom. In a statement to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, Kamba who is also PF Member of the Central Committee said the day was also one of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

Zuma threatens to fight back if 'targeted' by the courts

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will fight back if the law is being used to "target" him. He again threatened to spill the beans about the "rot" within the ANC. Zuma said the party's "wars" should be fought within and not in the courts. Former president Jacob Zuma has...
Africathemastonline.com

TONE DOWN … be cautious on arbitrary arrests, Veronica Mukuni tells PF govt

TONE down on arbitrary arrests, Zambians are a peace loving people, chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica has told the PF government. The queen charges that government operatives are still trailing her, by even using a Zesco vehicle as a disguise. In an interview at Lumpasa Palace in Mukuni village, Veronica said,...
Presidential Electionthemastonline.com

To say PF will come out victorious we’ll be lying, says ex-Milanzi MP

FORMER Milanzi member of parliament Whiteson Banda says Patriotic Front adoptions were characterised with corruption because the adopted candidates are not the electorates’ favourites. In an interview, Banda said the candidate picked for Milanzi, Melesiana Phiri, was imposed and is not liked by the electorates. “For me, the decision by...
Presidential Electionthemastonline.com

Malanji launches campaign by attacking HH

JOSEPH Malanji has launched his campaign with a scathing attack at opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema saying the man cannot fix the nation when he has failed to fix Bweengwa, his home village. And PF national mobilisation committee chairman Richard Musukwa has alleged that a named opposition political party is...
Presidential Electionthemastonline.com

POLITICAL SETUP SKEWED…it favours the PF, says Msoni

ALL People’s Congress president Nason Msoni has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia of openly rendering institutional and logistical support to the PF ahead of this year’s elections. Msoni said he entered the presidential race because anything is possible in politics. “Anything could happen to other players (presidential candidates). You...
themastonline.com

Changala praises Kenyan judiciary

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala has proposed that the new government constitutes a commission of inquiry against Constitutional Court office bearers. He charges that the Constitutional Court churns out judgments “which are ambiguous, that lack clarity and that have brought confusion to the administration of justice in this country.”. In...
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Africa's ex-president says he is ready for graft trial

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma says he is ready for his trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, and money laundering. Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday where the trial was adjourned to May 26 when he will announce his plea. He is...
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
US News and World Report

South Africa's ANC to Oppose Court Challenge by Suspended Top Official

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) will oppose a court application by one of its top officials challenging his suspension, the party said on Monday. Ace Magashule challenged his suspension as secretary general in court last week, the latest twist in a power struggle that has...
The Guardian

Jacob Zuma corruption trial in South Africa adjourned shortly after opening

A long-delayed corruption trial of Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, has opened in South Africa, but was adjourned almost immediately by nine days. Zuma, who held office from 2009 to 2018, faces charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a $2.5bn (£1.98bn) deal to buy European military hardware to upgrade South Africa’s armed forces in 1994.