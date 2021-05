ZUPCO fares – better than Caps United victory. What's better than Caps United victory? Zupco fares of course!. The first to spot the arrival of the buses was Tembo Chingaona who pointed and whistled. Tembo, who is often attired in the green colours of his favourite soccer team, Caps United, abandoned his vegetable stall to whistle as though Makepekepe had won the Premier League trophy.