Keep Rainy Day Blues Away With These 15 Rain Boots for Men

Other than getting caught in a sudden rainstorm without a rain jacket or umbrella , there’s nothing worse than having wet, soggy feet. It’s uncomfortable, will most likely ruin your shoes, and will, in general, cause a total mess everywhere you go. That’s why it makes sense to invest in a quality pair of rain boots for those days when you know that a serious storm is coming.

An extremely valuable tool for those in metropolitan areas, rain boots will keep your feet high and dry, away from the torrents of water that have a tendency to pool and clog the streets. But more than just keeping your toes dry, rain boots are also great for gardening or even cutting wet grass. Regardless of your purpose, a good pair of the best rain boots for men will make sure you stay warm and dry, even when it’s awful outside.

Check out the best men’s rain boots around below and enjoy the freedom of never having to worry about wet feet again.

1. Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Prime Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

BEST OVERALL

You don’t need to be going hiking to justify picking up a pair of Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Prime Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots.

In terms of rain protection, a membrane lets sweat out and keeps rain out and the full-grain leather upper is waterproof. But really, what makes these the best rain boots is their comfort. Merrell boots are some of the comfiest footwear, period, whether made for hiking or not. In this case, an air cushion absorbs shocks, a molded EVA midsole provides additional comfort, a nylon arch shank provides support and the chunky Vibram sole gives you plenty of traction and added support.

Seriously, if you don’t mind the fact that these have that classic Merrell hiking boot look, these rain boots are damn near perfect for most people in most situations.



Buy: Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Prime Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $155.00

2. Carhartt Force 6-Inch Nano Composite Toe Work Boot

RUNNER-UP

For somewhat snappier but equally good rain boots, the Carhartt Force 6-Inch Nano Composite Toe Work Boot will protect your feet in style. These bad boys wick sweat, breathe well and easily keep your feet dry in rainy conditions. Plus, if you’re regularly working outside, you can count on a whole bevy of safety and comfort features, such as a composite toe for light impacts, cement-constructed rubber outsoles and EVA midsoles with a polyurethane insole.



Buy: Carhartt Force 6-Inch Nano Composite Toe Work Boot $154.99

3. Totes Men’s Cirrus Ankle Rubber Rain Boots

HONORABLE MENTION

For easy-to-wear relatively cheap rubber rain boots, we like the Totes Men’s Cirrus Ankle Rubber Rain Boots. They’re all rubber, incredibly light, collapsible, machine washable (yup, you read that right), comfortable and generally perfect for all but the wettest situations, whether you’re walking in moderate rain, mowing a wet lawn or doing a little light fishing.

Buy: Totes Men’s Cirrus Ankle Rubber Rain Boots $39.99

4. Danner Men’s Rain Forest Boot

PREMIUM PICK

The only thing the Danner Men’s Rain Forest Boot doesn’t have is insulation. But you can count on everything else you would want out of a high-quality rain boot, including a Gore-Tex waterproof lining, full-grain leather, handcrafted triple-stitching with reinforced thread, a top-notch chunky Vibram outsole and even electrical hazard protection, all backed up by a 365-day warranty. And if you do want to wear these in colder weather, just pop on a pair of warm wool socks.



Buy: Danner Men’s Rain Forest Boot $370.00

Buy: Danner Men’s Rain Forest Boot $308.61

5. Crocs All Cast Rain Boot

BEST FOR COMFORT

Okay, stick with us here. Rain boots aren’t much more than just heavy-duty, durable plastic boots that’ll keep your feet comfortable and dry in wet weather. Crocs have always been comfortable rubber shoes, so extending them out into a full-size rubber boot is a no-brainer. Comfy, cushy, super lightweight and completely rainproof to boot? That’s a package that’s dangerously hard to say “no” to.

Buy: Crocs All Cast Rain Boot $49.99

6. Hunter Men’s Refined Slim Fit Chelsea Boots

MOST STYLISH

Sometimes it’s best to just stick with the classics: Hunter has been one of the names for rain boots since its founding in 1856. While the classic, long-style boot is now a dime a dozen, we really like this cropped Chelsea boot version. With a subtle, logo-less design, its silhouette provides a refined and stylish look — while ensuring your feet stay nice and dry (thanks to its gusseted welting). Should you get wet, there is a quick-dry lining to speed things long. Additionally, you won’t lose your footing while walking through puddles thanks to its gripped sole.



Buy: Hunter Men’s Refined Slim Fit Chelsea Boots $155.00

7. Xtratuf Men’s 6-Inch Waterproof Ankle Deck Boots

HIGHLY RATED

It’s never a bad idea to go for the well-reviewed picks, especially when they’ve got hundreds of five-star reviews. The Xtratuf Men’s 6-Inch Waterproof Ankle Deck Boots are well-reviewed and it makes sense why. They’re 100% waterproof, have great slip-resistant outsoles, front and rear pull tabs — so essential for rubber boots — and a mesh liner to let your feet breathe.

Though most reviewers absolutely loved the rain boots, some did have some unexpected early wear and tear, so we’d recommend monitoring the boots closely in the first couple of months to make sure you didn’t get the rare dud.

Buy: Xtratuf Men’s 6-Inch Waterproof Ankle Deck Boots $94.95

8. L. L. Bean Men’s Bean Boots, 8″

CLASSIC ALL-WEATHER BOOTS

These L. L. Bean Boots are about as classic as the “getting caught in a rainstorm” story itself. They were designed by L. L. Bean himself in 1912 and have been setting a standard for keeping feet warm, comfortable and dry ever since. Each pair is still hand-sewn at their factory in Maine with a waterproof rubber bottom and supple full-grain leather for comfort. The unique shape form-fits your feet and keeps them stable, comfortable and supported.



Buy: BUY NOW: $139

9. Ugg Biltmore Workboot

CITY-READY RAIN BOOTS

For a rain boot that leans more into style and comfort than rain protection, check out the Ugg Biltmore Workboot.

Designed for city life, it’s lightweight, features a rubber outsole, waterproof leather and seam-sealed construction to keep the rain out. Sure, it won’t stand up to much more than light snow or moderate rain, but it should more than suffice to keep you dry when trolling around the city.



Buy: Ugg Biltmore Workboot $150

10. Bogs Bozeman Tall Rain Boots

BEST FOR WARMTH

Bogs Bozeman’s rain boots are made in two parts: there’s the rubber sole bottom that’s standard in most rainboots — but there’s also a neoprene liner that extends from the interior of the boot all the way up to your knee, to wrap your foot. The latter serves a number of purposes: Provides warmth inside the boot, additional waterproofing through the knee, and helps to fight against odor control too. All in all, it’s much, much more than just a regular rain boot.



Buy: Bogs Bozeman Tall Rain Boots $150.00



11. Tretorn Men’s Gus Rain Boot

BEST ANKLE BOOT

Tretorn already makes awesome and stylish everyday shoes, so it comes as no surprise their take on rain boots is equally as awesome. Though a little on the short side, these ankle boots make a great and stylish addition to your closet. While you probably wouldn’t want to get caught in a hurricane in these, they make a great option for those in cities that don’t experience that much rain on a yearly basis. They’re entirely made from rubber and have an ankle shaft that goes 5.5 inches high which should help to keep your feet and ankles dry in most manageable downpours.

Buy: Tretorn Men’s Gus Rain Boot $107.83

12. CAT Footwear Stormers 6-Inch Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boots

BEST STEEL TOE

It’s great to have a tall hard-toe boot, but not all jobs require such tall boots. For those jobs, you’ll want something more along the lines of the CAT Footwear Stormers 6-Inch Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boots.

The textured stabilizing rubber outsole will keep you steady on wet or oil-slick surfaces, multiple layers of vulcanized rubber ensure dry feet for the life of the boots, a steel toe protects your toes and CAT’s signature Ease footbed keeps that I’ve-been-on-my-feet all-day soreness in check so you can focus on the task at hand.

If you’ve got an important job to attend to and expect wet conditions, these CAT boots will be the best rain boots for the job. And if you don’t anticipate anything falling on your feet, these boots come with a soft toe option too.



Buy: CAT Footwear Stormers 6-Inch Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boots $120.00

13. Sorel Men’s Caribou Street WP Boots

MOST VERSATILE

The Sorel Men’s Caribou Street WP Boots are what you would get if you want to make a Bean Boot that didn’t look so much like a rain boot. They’ve got the tech to keep your feet safe in wet conditions, including a chunky rubber sole, mudguard and seam-sealed waterproof construction, as well as the stylish bonafides in the form of full-grain leather and exposed metal rings to blend into any casual environment.

And if that isn’t persuasive, they’re also decently warm and comfortable and among the best rain boots for guys who want to stay dry in rainy conditions and look good at the same time.

Buy: Sorel Men’s Caribou Street WP Boots $199.95

14. Sperry Cold Bay Duck Boot

BEST FOR SNOW

If you live somewhere where a rain/snow boot combo would be more ideal, then these duck boots from Sperry are a good pick. They’re completely waterproof and have a Vibram Arctic Grip Sole built-in that keeps your foot stable on slick surfaces. These boots come in a classic tan/brown color combo and have a leather upper and synthetic rubber lining as well to protect against the elements.

Buy: Sperry Cold Bay Duck Boot $119.95

15. Men’s Chore Tall Muck Boots

BEST FOR MUD

You know when you’re just … stuck in the muck? Maybe you’ve got to dig a trench in your backyard during the rainy season or plan on trudging through slick mud throughout the colder months — if you need hardcore rain boots, these are your boots. The Muck Boot Company specializes in creating rugged, element-proof boots that are as warm as they are stable. If you’ve got a tough job to do or simply live in a tough environment, you need these boots that you can count on. They’re made with four-way stretch nylon and the stretch-fit along the calf keeps the warmth in and cold out. They’re 100% waterproof and the calf overlays are very easy to clean as well.



Buy: Men’s Chore Tall Muck Boots $145.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.