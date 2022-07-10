ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson Through the Years: From Music and ‘Newlyweds’ to Businesswoman and Mom

By Us Weekly Staff
 2 days ago

My, how she’s grown! Jessica Simpson has come a long way since introducing herself to the world as a young singer with memorable pipes. The musician went on to conquer reality TV, the fashion industry, motherhood and the Hollywood dating scene after stepping into the spotlight.

Simpson made her mark with songs such as “I Wanna Love You Forever, “Irresistible,” “With You” and “Take My Breath Away” at the turn of the century. After marrying longtime boyfriend Nick Lachey in October 2002, the couple made the transition to reality TV with MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica . The actress won over viewers with her string of laughable one-liners.

The fashion designer later tried her hand at acting, appearing in The Dukes of Hazzard , Employee of the Month , Blonde Ambition and other films.

Simpson found her niche when she launched her highly successful clothing collection. What began as a shoe line led to a bevy of lucrative retail offshoots.

Amid a professional high, the Texas native announced her separation from Lachey in November 2005. The pair finalized their divorce in June 2006. Simpson had high-profile relationships with John Mayer and Tony Romo following her divorce.

She got engaged to Eric Johnson in November 2010 after less than a year of dating. The couple welcomed daughter Maxwell in May 2012 and son Ace in June 2013 before tying the knot in July 2014. Simpson gave birth to their third child , daughter Birdie, in March 2019.

Adding a fifth member to their family proved to be a “totally different experience” for the parents, a source told Us Weekly exclusively days after Birdie’s arrival. While the insider proclaimed Johnson was a “super dad,” the kids were “very helpful and sweet with the baby. They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

The TV personality opened up exclusively to Us in May 2018 about her experience as a mom. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” she gushed.

She added: “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgment and they’re teaching me so much. These little innocent kids teach me so much about life.”

Scroll to revisit Simpson’s journey through her career, motherhood, love and more!

