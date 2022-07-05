The best laptops under $500 in 2022

The best laptops under $500 aren't easy to come by these days. As things stand, there just isn't a wide selection of high-quality, well-made laptops available to purchase at that price range.

Thankfully, there are currently some fantastic options for people in the market for a new laptop at a low price. The lineup of laptops under $500 we've rounded up below highlights some quality machines that can help you get things done without hurting your wallet too badly.

Admittedly, you won't get cutting-edge performance or the best in industrial design from most of these machines. But you can buy yourself a reliable laptop for getting work done on the go, or a sturdy device you can give to children with the knowledge that if (when) they break it, they won't have destroyed anything terribly expensive.

2-in-1 devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and Microsoft Surface Go 2 are particularly impressive for $500 or below, as they offer both a tablet and a laptop in a neat package. Yes, you'll need to accept a few compromises, but not as many as you might think.

The best laptops under $500 for back to school

Summer is here, which means lots of us are thinking about beaches, barbeques and back to school sales . The best laptops under $500 are always in high demand as school starts up again, so it pays to start shopping as early as possible. Whether you’re heading off to college or going back to school, you’ll want a great laptop suitable for both work and play.

Many of our favorite picks are currently on sale, making now a great time to buy some of the best laptops. Be sure to follow our back to school guide for all of your shopping needs this season.

What are the best laptops under $500 right now?

Getting a decent laptop for under $500 can be a challenge, but our selection here is expanding slowly as more affordable machines come into the market and hybrid 2-in-1 tablet-meets-laptop devices become available for competitive prices.

Our current pick for the best laptop under $500 you can buy is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Technically it's a Chrome tablet, but since it comes with a detachable keyboard for no extra charge, it also doubles as a serviceable laptop. And with a sub-$300 price tag, it shouldn't be too hard on your budget.

We also recommend the Microsoft Surface Go 2, a very strong successor to the original cheaper Microsoft hybrid device. While its specs won’t set the computing world on fire, it still offers the power needed to get some work done on the move. And its design and keyboard cover are very impressive.

And if you prefer Apple products, the iPad 2021 with its Smart Keyboard is a surprisingly usable budget laptop. That’s thanks to improvements Apple has made to iPadOS to make it a more laptop-like experience. Granted you won’t be doing a huge range of tasks on such a device, but then you have access to one of the best and smartly curated app stores around.

The best laptops under $500

Best 2-in-1 under $500

Display: 10.1 inches, 1920 x 1200 | CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T | GPU: ARM G72 MP3 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Weight: 2 pounds (docked)

Sharp, colorful screen Excellent battery life ChromeOS tablet optimizations Flimsy hinge Cramped keyboard

If you're looking for a good budget laptop and don't mind the idea of a hybrid tablet/Chromebook, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet could be for you. Currently $245, you can get both the tablet and the detachable keyboard, rather than needing to pay for them separately as is the case with the Microsoft Surface Go — though that hybrid Windows 10 machine does offer a more premium experience. Sporting a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T, ARM G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage space, the 10.1-inch tablet doesn’t come with a lot of power or storage.

But that doesn’t matter as it’s a Chromebook, which mostly uses web-based services that do all the heavy lifting away from the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. And a low spec means it won’t chew through battery power. It also has an impressively sharp and bright 1920 x 1080 display that works just as well for binge-watching YouTube as it does for zipping through emails and browsing the web.

Read our full Lenovo Chromebook Duet review .

The best Windows 2-in-1 under $500

Display: 10.5-inches, 1920 x 1280 | CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Weight: 1.22 pounds (1.75 pounds with type cover)

Much improved battery life Bright, colorful (and bigger) screen Excellent webcam Performance doesn't impress Type Cover has a learning curve

A wild card to throw into this list, we have the Microsoft Surface Go 2. Unlike the other laptops, it’s a hybrid device able to pull double duties as a road warrior laptop and a Windows 10 tablet. On the surface, the Surface Go 2 doesn’t look that much different from its predecessor, except in one neat upgrade where Microsoft slimmed down its bezels to fit a 10.5-inch display, rather than 10-inch display; that screen still delivers bright and punchy colors.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 comes into its own when the optional Type-Cover accessory is added into the mix. That takes the entry-level $299 Surface Go 2 tablet up to $359, but in the process turns it into a dinky laptop that’s surprisingly capable. But to keep things below $500, you have to put up with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s hardly a mighty set of specs, but it should be enough for people who want a 2-in-1 device for reasonably lightweight productivity tasks — think web browsing, word processing, and firing out a healthy batch of emails.

But if you don’t want to work on the go, you can load it up with movies and video, as well as a few indie games, courtesy of Steam compatibility, and use those to while away a dull commute. And with a boosted battery life over its predecessor, the Surface Go 2 should keep going long enough away from a power socket to get you through a decent length trip.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Go 2 review .

A durable, affordable Chromebook

Display: 11.6 inches, 1366 x 768 | CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek MT8183 | GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP3 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32 or 64 GB eMMC | Weight: 2.65 pounds

Solid battery life Exceptional keyboard Tough Gorilla Glass screen Dim, low-resolution screen No USB 3.0 Type A port

Acer’s Spin 311 is exactly what many people expect of a Chromebook: Small, inexpensive, and capable enough to handle work and light play every day. The keyboard is excellent for a Chromebook of this size and price; the battery life is solid, too, and although performance isn’t great, it’s enough to handle light, day-to-day tasks.

For students, children, or anyone looking for an extremely portable machine that gets the essentials right, the Spin 311 is one of the best Chromebooks for kids that can also compete with some of the best Chromebooks of comparable price.

Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review .

The best laptop under $500 that's also an iPad

Bright and colorful display Superb battery life Fast chip Design a bit dated iPadOS limitations

Ok so the iPad 2021 isn’t really a laptop. But at the price of $449 it can be equipped with an optional Apple Smart Keyboard, that turns the tablet into a form of hybrid laptop for under $500. In that way, it’s a little like the Microsoft Surface Go.

If you need to do some email work, draft up a word document, or do some light photo and video editing, this iPad is reasonably capable. Granted it’s not a powerhouse machine but few laptops on this list are. And while iPadOS has its limitations, it’s still capable of getting through a good suite of everyday tasks. And then you’ve got the rich curated ecosystem of apps to pick from in the Apple App Store, making the basic iPad a solid device for light work and serious play.

As a secondary device, we can thoroughly recommend giving this iPad some consideration, even if it looks a little dated compared to the more expensive iPad Air 5 .

Read our full Apple iPad 2021 review .

A great budget laptop when battery life isn't important

Affordable Full keyboard layout Upgradeable hardware Ample port selection Poor battery life Slippery trackpad

The Acer Aspire 5 is a full laptop for under $500, and it's a great little machine as long as you don't plan on unplugging it very often. It offers a good port selection, a nice 15.6-inch 1080p display, and a full-size keyboard that's comfy to type on. However, it isn't the budget all-star its predecessor was thanks to its disappointing battery life: it lasted less than 7 hours in our lab testing, and under real-world conditions, it regularly started to run low after just a few hours of streaming video.

While the Acer Aspire 5 is a good deal if you need a new laptop now for not a lot of money, many of its quirks may be hard to ignore—particularly its poor battery life. That being said, it hits all the points for your basic computing needs, including steady performance and a wealth of ports.

Read our full Acer Aspire 5 review .

How to choose the best laptop under $500 for you

It can be tricky to weigh up how much one can expect from a laptop that costs less than $500. You’re not going to get bleeding-edge performance or a super premium design. And you might have to make a few compromises on the display, such as how well it handles colors and how bright gets. But that doesn’t mean you have to make do with a laptop that feels cheap; rather, you’re looking for one that's affordable. So here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a laptop under $500.

Chrome or Windows? With $500 or less, you’re limited to getting a Windows 10 or Chrome OS machine, as even the cheapest MacBook Air 2020 will be way out of your price range. As such you’ll need to decide whether a Windows laptop or Chromebook better fits your needs.

Chrome OS offers a lightweight operating system that will run on even the most basic hardware, yet still offers a comprehensive suite of abilities and web-based apps to get a lot of day-to-day computing tasks done. Furthermore, it now supports Android apps.

Window 10, on the other hand, requires a little more power to ensure it runs smoothly. But it supports a huge range of software, far more than Chrome OS can currently dream of. And Windows 10 is being improved upon on a regular basis, meaning you’ll be able to get the best software Microsoft can offer years after you’ve bought your laptop.

Clamshell or convertible : Sub-$500 laptops generally come in two varieties — traditional clamshell laptops or dynamic 2-in-1 convertibles. Clamshells are usually the cheaper of the bunch, and provide a traditional laptop experience with a keyboard and a non-touch screen. But if you want a touchscreen device that can also double as a tablet, convertibles (or detachables, like the Surface Go), are worth considering.

Don't settle for less than 1080p : Unless you're truly strapped for cash, you shouldn't settle for most laptops with a 1366 x 768 display. Plenty of affordable notebooks start with a display resolution of 1080p, which will make a big difference when it comes to streaming Netflix shows or working on Word documents for hours on end.

