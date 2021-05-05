newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How to improve your life keeping a journal

bulawayo24.com
 now

Cover picture for the articleA journal is a daily record of things you have done or encountered. A journal is written for record purposes or to track changes in life. Are you looking for a writing expert for your articles or assignment? Hire a specialist who enables you to produce the best quality of writing.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life#Personal Life#Sleep Patterns#Psychological Level#Real Progress#Journal#Outcomes#Self Improvement#Stronger Relationships#Review#Emotional Stability#Real Issues#Perceptions#Realities#Workable Solutions#Strategy#Undesirable Activities#Challenging Circumstances#Things#Reasonable Intervals
Related
Mental Healthaddicted2success.com

How Your Psychological Blind Spots Keep You Stuck in Life

Sometimes, life doesn’t seem to make any sense. Albert Einstein once said “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Here’s the funny thing. We will say that line about someone else, have a good chuckle, and then DO THE SAME THING OURSELVES! This time, it’s not that funny, is it? I know. I’ve done it myself.
Sciencesixtyandme.com

How a Shift in Perspective Can Improve Your Health and Longevity

The day I had to take the car keys away from my mother was traumatic. For both of us. Coming home from doing errands, my mom missed the driveway entirely and drove right up onto the front lawn. Mortified, she announced to me, “Your father’s going to kill me.” I groaned inwardly. Dad had been dead for almost a year.
Mental Healthwikihow.com

How to Deal with Feeling Stupid and Improve Your Self-Esteem

You can be your own worst critic. Maybe you said the wrong thing to someone, you made a mistake at work, or you feel like everyone's smarter than you at school. This doesn't mean you're stupid—everyone feels this way at some point! To help you turn your negative thoughts around, we've come up with positive suggestions that you can start trying today.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Gravitas: How To Cultivate It In Your Personal Life

Jon Michail is Founder & Group CEO of Image Group International & best-selling author of Life Branding. Follow him on LinkedIn & Twitter. Having gravitas at work can impact how seriously you are taken and how you rise in an organization. Because of the grandiose impression the word portrays, gravitas is usually only spoken about in a work context. But this should not be the case. The essence of gravitas begins at home, both literally and metaphysically.
Mental HealthInfoQ.com

How Journaling Puts Leadership in Action

Having a good purpose, your personal “why,” is key to making and keeping journaling a habit. It may change over time. The science behind journaling includes research on psychological flexibility and involves modern leadership competencies such as awareness, prioritization, mindfulness, and clarity. There is no one-size-fits-all journaling, yet you can...
Public HealthWRDW-TV

How you can improve your finances after the COVID-19 pandemic

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Making ends meet isn’t easy, as it’s become a daily struggle for families who are trying to stay above waters amid the pandemic. But experts say they’re seeing our economy slowly recover from a year of struggle. “When you have a global pandemic it really throws...
YogaPosted by
Forbes

How The Meditation Technique, 'Wheel Of Awareness,' Can Improve Your Wellbeing

“Where attention goes, neural firing flows, and neural connection grows.” ~Dr. Dan Siegel. Dr. Dan Siegel is a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and the director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at UCLA. His book, Aware: The Science and Practice of Presence, discusses how to use what he calls “The Wheel of Awareness” as a meditation technique. The Wheel of Awareness can improve your wellbeing and help you to become more aware. When you practice it, you find yourself becoming patient, understanding, compassionate and more whole as a person.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

If You Aren’t Sure How To Begin Your Journaling Journey, Start Here

Journaling has become a term thrown around in the self-care world for a while now. It’s become associated with aesthetic notebooks and morning “quiet time” and gratitude. Even the words gratitude and affirmations have become trendy, for better or for worse. It’s great that these practices are starting to gain more awareness and traction in the mainstream, but their meaning can get sucked out as they grow bigger. People will Instagram themselves journaling to somehow prove their mindfulness, but the intention is lost along the way (not to call anyone out). For me, I’ve had somewhat of a love-hate relationship with journaling, and at the risk of looking hypocritical, I’ve always been extremely inconsistent with it. It wasn’t until recently that I found out why and also have really felt the benefits of it when I let it (spoiler alert: it’s all about your mindset going into it).
Mental HealthThrive Global

Reparenting Yourself to Increase Your Sense of Self-Worth

Have you ever felt like the world is against you? Like there’s something wrong with you, and that the only way to fix it is to change yourself so that people will love you again. Maybe this thought has come up in your head when your parent points out your mistakes, or when someone doesn’t text back after a date. Sometimes we feel like our own self-worth relies on how other people think about us. That can lead to feeling lost, broken, and alone because nobody understands what we’re going through. When did it become okay for life to feel like an uphill battle? In this blog post I’ll share some tips on reparenting yourself – nurturing yourself back into wholeness, back into your real self-worth!
Mental HealthFast Company

3 pandemic habits you should keep in your post-COVID life

As the world starts to get back to normal—albeit a new normal—it may be time to adopt new habits to be productive in a post-COVID world. However, some of the activities you put in place during the pandemic may be worth keeping, says Michelle Wax, the founder of American Happiness Project, which is a provider of corporate mental health programs.
Weight LossThrive Global

6 Easy Ways to Improve Your Body’s Overall Health This Summer

Summer is here! It’s a time when many people focus on having a summer body. However, physical appearance isn’t the only thing you should worry about this summer. Take steps to improve your overall health this summer to look better and feel better. 1. Watch Your Plate. Your daily diet...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Creating Your Own Happiness

Imagine you had access to a genie. You get three wishes, right now; what would you wish for?. The popular answers are health, money, fame, success — maybe a date with your lifelong crush. Another popular answer is happiness. We tend to think of happiness as something that we’ll hopefully...
Mental HealthPosted by
HelloGiggles

How Mood Tracking Can Improve Your Mental Health, According to Experts

May 9th to 15th is National Women's Health Week. Self-care comes in all shapes and sizes, whether it be drawing yourself a nice bubble bath, doing a fresh manicure, treating yourself out to a nice meal, or having a mini dance party. All of these habits are great quick fixes to turning your day or mood around, but they don't provide long-term results. For instance, you can have off days where you get stuck in a funk and your emotions don't feel like they make any sense. But learning how to combat those emotions with a mood-tracking tool may be the answer to managing and understanding both your mood and emotional patterns in a more clear and effective manner.
Career Development & AdvicePurpose Fairy

How to Embrace the In Between Stage of Your Professional Life

“The more we enjoy where we are and fully embrace the moments before us, the more natural it will become to welcome the in between stages of life. With continued practice, the in between stages no longer feel like dull or uncomfortable places to travel. They become the magical spaces where we get to experience what it feels like to be fully alive in the moment.”~ Emily Madill.
HealthThrive Global

How Boost Your Self Confidence and Show Yourself Love Every Single Day.

We’re going to talk about ways to boost trust and self-esteem, and there’s one thing you should know right now. While they are often used different meanings, self-confidence and self-esteem is not the same thing. Consider them to be similar to cats and dogs. Both are friendly, cute house pets, but they are very different. Did we just equate self-esteem and trust to our pets? Obviously, indeed.
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

5 Things Emotionally Intelligent People Do Differently

Emotional Intelligence (EI) is defined as an aptitude for identifying and managing emotions and the emotions of others. Are you still searching for your life purpose? You won't believe what the science of Numerology can reveal about you!. That's right, the numerology of your birth date, regardless of what month...
Posted by
Eric S Burdon

How To Be Finding Your Purpose In Life

How to make a life-defining decision slightly easier. At 16 years old, I decided to become an accountant. I was excited to be pursuing this career path and believed at that point in time that this was going to be my life from now on.