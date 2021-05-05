How to improve your life keeping a journal

Journaling has become a term thrown around in the self-care world for a while now. It’s become associated with aesthetic notebooks and morning “quiet time” and gratitude. Even the words gratitude and affirmations have become trendy, for better or for worse. It’s great that these practices are starting to gain more awareness and traction in the mainstream, but their meaning can get sucked out as they grow bigger. People will Instagram themselves journaling to somehow prove their mindfulness, but the intention is lost along the way (not to call anyone out). For me, I’ve had somewhat of a love-hate relationship with journaling, and at the risk of looking hypocritical, I’ve always been extremely inconsistent with it. It wasn’t until recently that I found out why and also have really felt the benefits of it when I let it (spoiler alert: it’s all about your mindset going into it).