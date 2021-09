Few things are more frustrating than realizing you're out of one key ingredient while getting ready to bake something delicious. Whether you can't head out to the store to grab that item or you simply can't find it anywhere, you may be tempted to scrap the entire recipe and move onto something else. But you don't always have to do that! It's totally possible that you can make a quick and easy baking substitution with something you do already have in your pantry or fridge.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO