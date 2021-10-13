Make It a Holiday to Remember With These 45 Gift Ideas For College Students

After a semester of juggling projects, extracurriculars, exams, and social life, the college student in your life will make their way back home for the holidays for a much-needed break. Whether they are freshmen prepping to take on the second semester or a senior embarking on their last university adventure, the college students deserve a gift that will bring them joy. From the coolest tech on the market to self-care finds, we rounded up the best gifts you can give the college student in your life. We even included some fun finds like, a home theater projector set they can use in their dorm, a pair of adorable heated slippers to keep their feet cozy during the wintertime, and even a smart water bottle that will keep track of their water intake and remind them to stay hydrated. Keep reading to shop our top picks!