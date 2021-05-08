newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

'Punish Mnangagwa for his barbarism vis-a-vis Dr Magombiye,' called Coltart - why is MDC propping up regime

bulawayo24.com
 now

Cover picture for the article"This is a regime which is increasingly paranoid and unhinged. It has dug itself into a deep hole. In seeking to exculpate itself from the crimes against humanity it is alleged to have committed in recent months, which systematic disappearances by the State are, it has spun a propaganda yarn which is increasingly untenable and deeply embarrassing to Mr Mnangagwa who will have to face the international media in New York if this goes horribly awry with South African doctors levelling serious allegations against his government," wrote Senator David Coltart in Zimeye.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regime Change#Propaganda#Torture#Democratic Change#International Sanctions#State#Eu#Mdc N#Sadc#Mr Mnangagwa#Senator Coltart#Senator David Coltart#Mdc Leaders#Pressure Zanu Pf#Critical Evidence#Elections#Systematic Disappearances#Criminals#Humanity#Nation
Related
Politicshurriyetdailynews.com

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report. The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), one of two accredited foreign election...
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Sudan accepts resignation of public prosecutor, relieves judiciary head

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council accepted the resignation of the public prosecutor and relieved the head of the judiciary from her position, a council statement said on Monday. No reason for the decision was given, though the statement noted that Public Prosecutor Tajalsir al-Hibir had repeatedly asked to step...
Presidential Electionthemastonline.com

Malanji launches campaign by attacking HH

JOSEPH Malanji has launched his campaign with a scathing attack at opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema saying the man cannot fix the nation when he has failed to fix Bweengwa, his home village. And PF national mobilisation committee chairman Richard Musukwa has alleged that a named opposition political party is...
Africathemastonline.com

The media is the fuel of a functional democracy – HRC

THE Human Rights Commission chief investigations and legal services officer Kims Banda says the media is the fuel of a functional democracy. And Banda says in a democracy, the free will of the people must prevail in order to guarantee a free, fair and credible election. Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission...
WorldUN News Centre

Libya: ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’, ICC chief prosecutor tells Security Council

Accountability is an important step on the road to peace in Libya, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) told the Security Council on Monday. Fatou Bensouda welcomed the country’s new interim government and other measures to bring long-sought peace and stability in the country, however, she maintained that no peace is possible without accountability for serious crimes committed on its soil.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.N. vote on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar postponed

A 193-member U.N. General Assembly vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution calling “for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions” to Myanmar has been postponed, diplomats said. A spokesman for the U.N. General Assembly president said earlier on Monday...
Middle Eastislamtimes.org

Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen

"Saudi Arabia should stop its airstrikes and aggression against Yemen and do so against the Zionist regime, which is bombing Palestine", said Mohammed al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee. He made the remarks in reaction to the silence of Saudi Arabia in face of Zionists’ crimes against...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Israeli Barbarism in Gaza

Dr. Akram Kewidar, an assistant professor at the Israa University, Gaza, has sent me videos of the Zionist carnage occurring in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli bombs are reducing entire residential buildings to dust and rubble; bodies lie mangled in pulverized cars; corpses are strewn on the streets like the remains of flattened houses. As I write these words, nearly 83 people, including 17 children, have died; another 500 are injured.
EconomyTelegraph

Post-Brexit state aid regime set to boost levelling-up push

Scribbled on a whiteboard in Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s Victoria office is a lengthy list of tasks which one departmental wag labelled the “Unblocking List”. Four months on from taking over the brief, the minister has ticked off quite a few of the 20 or so jobs already. But one of the biggest should be scrubbed off this week when a key plank in the UK’s post-Brexit architecture is unveiled in the Queen’s Speech.
bulawayo24.com

Mnangagwa reveals his source of funds

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told members of POLAD on Sunday that banks stamped at his office to offer him loans for his personal and business use. Mnangagwa was addressing reports that he uses public funds to enrich himself and expand his vast empire.
bulawayo24.com

Acie Lumumba targets criminals around Mnangagwa

Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumaje says he is targeting criminals who are surrounding the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mutumanje posted on Twitter saying, "There are criminals around President ED. I am going after them. Tingatofaka tichikuregererai muchita zvisina basa."
bulawayo24.com

MDC MPs fined 5 months allowances for Mnangagwa walk-out

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has fined the MDC legislators five months' allowances for walking out on President Mnangagwa when he was addressing Parliament. MDC MPs Tuesday stood up and walked out on President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was in the legislative chamber to present his State of the Nation Address (SONA) and to officially open the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe.
bulawayo24.com

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has launched a fresh blitz against Zanu-PF bigwigs and other crooks who have stashed billions of United States dollars abroad. This comes after Zimbabwe recently reached agreements with some of the other countries where the looters have apparently hidden their ill-gotten riches - with authorities also saying the country is losing more than US$3 billion a year to corruption, tax fraud, money-laundering and smuggling.