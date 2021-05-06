newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
International Relations

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

bulawayo24.com
 now

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says the former American diplomats who wrote to Havard University to undo their decision to make First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa a goodwill Ambassador.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Relations#American Democracy#American Ambassadors#Havard University#Ex Us#Harvard University#State For African#Vanguard Africa#Zimbabwean State Media#President Mnangagwa#Botswana#Ms Mnangagwa#Impunity#Deputy#Women#Dr Peter Magombeyi#Repressive Regimes#Dr Magombeyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Relations
Related
ImmigrationFlorida Star

Seen But Not Counted: The Plight Of Immigrants In Zimbabwe

DOMBOSHAVA, Zimbabwe — Elizabeth Jairos, 22, was born in Domboshava, a farming village in the province of Mashonaland East, nearly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. So were her parents. But they are not recognized as Zimbabwean citizens. “My parents were born here in Zimbabwe as children of farm migrants from Malawi, but they were never documented just […]
Businessbulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

Damning comments on the situation in Zimbabwe by the UN and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expose Mnangagwa's government as incompetent, deceitful and corrupt. A bad week for Zimbabwe began with a total cut off of water in Harare and concluded with the tortured doctors' leader Dr Peter Magombeyi having to fight to be allowed to leave for medical attention in South Africa.
PoliticsVoice of America

Zimbabwe Opposition Accuses Government of Trying to Undermine Judiciary

HARARE - Critics are accusing Zimbabwe's ruling party of seeking to undermine the judiciary after lawmakers late Tuesday approved constitutional amendments so the president can hand pick top judges. The amendments, which await President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signature to become law, allow him to choose judges for the Constitutional, Supreme and...
AfricaBBC

The Zimbabwe bill that could outlaw 'unpatriotic acts'

Zimbabwe is planning to introduce a law to punish people who are deemed "unpatriotic" because they criticise the country when abroad - and it has left activists feeling nervous. Constitutional lawyer and opposition politician Lovemore Madhuku calls the proposal "dangerous", saying that "no state can define patriotism". People seen as...
South Africabulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has declined to renew a chrome export permit for leading chrome producer - African Chrome Fields (ACF) - after unearthing serious irregularities in the way the company was conducting business which bordered on looting, The Sunday Mail Business revealed.
Worldthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Haiti’s Current Constitution ‘Makes Good Governance Impossible,’ Says Ambassador

Haiti’s president is holding a controversial referendum next month on overhauling the 1987 Constitution. His Ambassador to the U.S., Bocchit Edmond, defends it. Next month, Haiti will hold a referendum on reforming its 1987 Constitution. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is pushing the change. He says it could make the country’s often dysfunctional government more effective – and give the Haitian diaspora more involvement in that government.
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
Women's HealthVoice of America

Zimbabwe Clinic Helps Couples Overcome Infertility, Stigma

 In much of Africa, including Zimbabwe, women struggling to have children often face stigma and ridicule. To help overcome the problem, two Zimbabwean doctors in 2017 re-opened the country's only in vitro fertilization clinic. Columbus Mavhunga has more from Harare. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe   
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

The Chinese Communists Get American Aid | Opinion

Even though the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is likely responsible for the coronavirus pandemic through its cover-up of COVID-19's origins, the communist totalitarian dictatorship has turned this worldwide crisis into a great benefit for itself. In the beginning of the pandemic, communist China—as the world's dominant medical supply manufacturer—hoarded and...
U.K.thewellnews.com

UK Ambassador Says Integrated Review Responds to ‘Nasty Age in the 21st Century’

WASHINGTON — Following its recent withdrawal from the European Union, the United Kingdom published an Integrated Review setting out a vision for a renewed role in the world. This comprehensive document also underlines that the U.K. and the U.S. take a different approach to global development than many other nations. “To borrow from Hamilton, ‘We think in English,’” said Dame Karen Pierce. “To think in English means, quintessentially, to put freedom at the heart of everything we do.”
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

A poet ambassador, a warrior general

Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon is the center of poetry in Nicaragua. None looms larger than Ruben Dario, a name almost unknown outside the Spanish-speaking world but whose influence on literature in Latin America is tremendous. Upon his death in 1916, he was buried in Leon’s gigantic central cathedral, a...
Africabushcenter.org

Nyaradzo, A Nurse and Champion for Women in Zimbabwe

It is just before break of dawn, the streets are awkwardly quiet and traffic is very low in the sleepy small farming town of Marondera, Zimbabwe. There are only few essential workers in sight. Among them is Nyaradzo Mushonga, age 26, who is waiting for transport to Chitungwiza, 43 miles away. Nyaradzo, a married mother of one, commutes every day from Marondera to Chitungwiza where she works as a nurse for the Organization for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID). Despite the distance, Nyaradzo is determined to show up for work every day to offer services to different clients at Seke North Clinic. On International Nurses Day, we celebrate Nyaradzo and all the nurses around the world who are champions for women’s health. This is her story:
Minoritiesgoodnewsmag.org

Chinese-American UM leaders respond to controversial appointment maneuvers

According to a press release, the National Chinese Caucus (NCC) of the United Methodist Church urges “all parties involved in the process of appointment to maintain a spirit of peace and goodwill toward those who hold differing theological and ethical values, while awaiting the decisions of the General Conference on the Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace through Separation.”
HealthVanity Fair

Inside the Secretive Government Unit Saving American Lives Around the World

In a concrete hangar in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Katrina Mayes is working with precision and purpose. Wisps of smoke surround her, wafting off the dry ice she is using to jerry-rig a cardboard vaccine carrier. Her task: to create a vapor phase vent to moderate the temperature of the cooling container from around minus 80 degrees Celsius (for storing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vials) to minus 15 degrees Celsius (to accommodate supplies of the Moderna vaccine).
Healthrebelnews.com

Should government require vaccine passports? Torontonians respond

"We are looking very carefully at it, hoping to align with allied countries," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said recently about vaccine ‘passports.’. While the government claims there is overwhelming support for vaccines, this alleged super-majority is not quite the monolith elected officials would have the citizenry believe. This was showcased...
South Africabulawayo24.com

Maphosa wins Mr Zimbabwe title

AFTER years of trying, Nigel "Spartan" Maphosa finally took the overall title at the Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding Championships held at 7 Arts Theatre on Saturday to be crowned Mr Zimbabwe.
Worldsmallcapnews.co.uk

Louise de Souza, UK Ambassador to Chile: “The British government, like Chile, has been very good at anticipating vaccines.”

On March 1, British Ambassador Louise de Souza assumed the mandate in Santiago. She joined the diplomatic corps in 1991, and before arriving in Chile, she served as ambassador to Tunisia between 2016 and 2020. She has also worked on missions in Nairobi, Maputo and Brasilia. Additionally, she served as Head of Humanitarian Affairs in the Rights and Democracy Division of the British Chancellery. In his first interview since arriving in Chile, De Sousa spoke with La Tercera about the bilateral relationship between London, Santiago and the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination program.