Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

It is just before break of dawn, the streets are awkwardly quiet and traffic is very low in the sleepy small farming town of Marondera, Zimbabwe. There are only few essential workers in sight. Among them is Nyaradzo Mushonga, age 26, who is waiting for transport to Chitungwiza, 43 miles away. Nyaradzo, a married mother of one, commutes every day from Marondera to Chitungwiza where she works as a nurse for the Organization for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID). Despite the distance, Nyaradzo is determined to show up for work every day to offer services to different clients at Seke North Clinic. On International Nurses Day, we celebrate Nyaradzo and all the nurses around the world who are champions for women’s health. This is her story: