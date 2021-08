There's a huge difference between earbuds that are comfortable on a work call and earbuds that are comfortable at the gym. Have you ever tried running with AirPods? It's not a great experience, and that's before we get into what happens with sweat getting into your earbuds. Of the many true wireless earbuds that promise a sweat-proof exterior and the comfortable fit to survive a few hours at the gym, the Under Armour Project Rock earbuds stand out. And today, you can get them for more than half off.