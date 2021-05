If low interest rates are the tip of the iceberg, at least the life insurance industry is not the Titanic heading for it, but the industry is going to need a smaller boat. Although that metaphor mashup was not Tim Pfeifer’s doing, he is exploring the issue in his presentation, “Low Interest Rates – The Tip of the Iceberg?” during the Retirement Industry Conference. As president of Pfeifer Advisory, he helps companies develop products and strategies.