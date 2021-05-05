Our forests are disappearing at an alarming rate

Target: Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries of South Africa. Goal: Protect seahorses from extinction. Seahorses are very captivating and truly magnificent marine creatures. They have a head like a horse that moves independently, a tail like a monkey, and their skin color can change like a chameleon. They are classified as fish, and lack teeth, a caudal fin, and a stomach. Another interesting fact about seahorses is that the males are the ones to give birth. But the lifespan of a seahorse is still unknown and most of its natural history remains a mystery. One known fact is that these jewels of the ocean are in great danger.