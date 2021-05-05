newsbreak-logo
Our forests are disappearing at an alarming rate

bulawayo24.com
Environmental expects have always warned people on the dangers associated with uncontrolled felling down of trees, especially in the absence of tree planting programmes. Landslides are one big danger to human settlements and these are known to occur as a result of wanton tree cutting that destroys canopies protecting slopes and lands from the elements. Our wonderful tobacco farmers in Mash. Central should be conscientised on the need to conserve our forests that are disappearing at an alarming rate.

