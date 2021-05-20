Why Kelly Clarkson Didn't Want to Win 'American Idol'
We all remember that Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol, but did you know that she didn't want to? Despite winning over America's hearts from the TV show as well as judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, there were some weird things going on with the American Idol team. Behind the scenes, the FOX show made contestants sign a contract that contractually bound the winner to appear in a musical romantic comedy. That tragic film was 2003's From Justin To Kelly.www.wideopencountry.com