Why Kelly Clarkson Didn't Want to Win 'American Idol'

Why Miss Kelly. Look at you, getting it all exactly right. Are we being a little backhanded by sounding surprised? Forgive us, then. It’s just that the outfit you wore for work the other day had a distinct set of issues and it feels like this followup frock course-corrects on all of it. She sometimes has issues with proportions because she likes to play with volume and silhouette but doesn’t always land on the right combinations for her.