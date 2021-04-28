Cop arrested for obstructing course of justice

Bradley Schuetz has been arrested and charged with official misconduct in the first degree.Another Forest Grove police officer has been arrested in connection with an incident last October in which a family reported being terrorized in the middle of the night by an off-duty cop. Bradley Schuetz allegedly picked up Steven Teets, the off-duty cop, and gave him a ride home after Forest Grove homeowner Mirella Castaneda told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that Teets — a stranger to her — was on her front porch, pounding on her door and challenging the residents to come out and fight. Beaverton police were...