South Africa

Cop arrested for obstructing course of justice

bulawayo24.com
 now

A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appeared in court facing charges of obstructing the course of justice by facilitating the escape of Chinese nationals who were found in possession of rhino horns.

bulawayo24.com
#Criminal Justice#Criminal Court#Police Bail#State Police#Police Detectives#Chinese#Cid Victoria Falls#Sango Border Post#Smuggling#Illegal Means#Bulawayo#Zimbabwe#Toyota Hilux#Rhino Horns#Mozambique#Gonarezhou Check Point
