newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Human Rights

Zimbabwe government is torturing, abducting and victimising the victims

bulawayo24.com
 now

I am extremely disappointed by the Zanu-PF government run by Emmerson Mnangagwa. Emmerson is not committed to true democracy at. all and is not even ready for any political reforms.It is regrettable that a young doctor who called for a strike citing poor remuneration and better working conditions was abducted and tortured by the Zimbabwe government. It is shocking that of all the reported abduction, not even a suspect has ever been arrested showing they know the perpetrators.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torture#True Democracy#Zanu Pf#Zimbabweans#Middlesbrough#Real Democracy#Suspect#Trade Unions#Refugee#Strike#Working Conditions#Medical Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Related
Businessbulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe is Open for incompetence, deceit and corruption

Damning comments on the situation in Zimbabwe by the UN and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expose Mnangagwa's government as incompetent, deceitful and corrupt. A bad week for Zimbabwe began with a total cut off of water in Harare and concluded with the tortured doctors' leader Dr Peter Magombeyi having to fight to be allowed to leave for medical attention in South Africa.
South Africabulawayo24.com

Zimbabwe blocks 'looting' investor

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has declined to renew a chrome export permit for leading chrome producer - African Chrome Fields (ACF) - after unearthing serious irregularities in the way the company was conducting business which bordered on looting, The Sunday Mail Business revealed.
ImmigrationFlorida Star

Seen But Not Counted: The Plight Of Immigrants In Zimbabwe

DOMBOSHAVA, Zimbabwe — Elizabeth Jairos, 22, was born in Domboshava, a farming village in the province of Mashonaland East, nearly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. So were her parents. But they are not recognized as Zimbabwean citizens. “My parents were born here in Zimbabwe as children of farm migrants from Malawi, but they were never documented just […]
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Kidnappers release students abducted in Nigeria - parents' group

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) -Kidnappers have released the remaining 29 students they were holding captive after abducting them in March from a forestry college in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, the head of the parents’ association told Reuters. Gunmen took 39 students from the school in northwest Nigeria on March 11 and later...
AfricaBBC

Zimbabwe's plan to outlaw 'unpatriotic acts'

Zimbabwe is planning to introduce a law to punish people who are deemed "unpatriotic" because they criticise the country when abroad - and it has left activists feeling nervous. Constitutional lawyer and opposition politician Lovemore Madhuku calls the proposal "dangerous", saying that "no state can define patriotism". People seen as...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Abducted Nigerian college students freed

Nearly 30 abducted Nigerian college students have been freed, government officials said on Wednesday, two months after heavily armed gunmen kidnapped them in the north of the country. The abduction of the students from a college of forestry mechanization in Kaduna state in March was one of a series of mass kidnappings to hit schools and universities in Nigeria since late last year. Ten of the 39 students initially kidnapped were found by security forces in the weeks following the attack. But the whereabouts of the remaining 29 had been uncertain. "The Kaduna State Police Command has reported to the Kaduna State Government, the release of the remaining students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization," local state security official Samuel Aruwan said in a statement.
Africakfgo.com

Tears and singing as abducted Nigerian students return to parents

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – Nearly two months after their abduction by armed gunmen, more than two dozen students in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state were reunited with jubilant family members on Friday amid tears and celebratory singing. Thirty-nine students were taken from a forestry college at gunpoint on March 11. Ten...
Women's HealthVoice of America

Zimbabwe Clinic Helps Couples Overcome Infertility, Stigma

 In much of Africa, including Zimbabwe, women struggling to have children often face stigma and ridicule. To help overcome the problem, two Zimbabwean doctors in 2017 re-opened the country's only in vitro fertilization clinic. Columbus Mavhunga has more from Harare. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe   
U.K.BBC

Ballymurphy: UK government 'truly sorry' over innocent victims

Ballymurphy: UK government 'truly sorry' over innocent victims. The UK government "profoundly regrets and is truly sorry" for the events surrounding Ballymurphy in 1971, the NI secretary has told Parliament. Brandon Lewis says this also extended to the families for the "additional pain" they have had to endure and how...
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
Worldhornobserver.com

Sudan's Prime Minister to attend Paris debt relief conference

Khartoum, Sudan (Horn Observer) Sudan's Prime minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, accompanied by senior government officials to participate Paris conference on supporting democratic transition, SUNA reported. The country seeks relief from its close to $50 billion debt owed to the IMF as reported by the Reuters. The country is emerging from...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Victims and politicians condemn Government’s Troubles ‘amnesty’ plan

Victims and politicians from across the island of Ireland have voiced anger at the prospect of a form of amnesty on Troubles prosecutions. Northern Ireland’s two main parties, the DUP and Sinn Fein, have both criticised the reported move by the UK Government to introduce a statute of limitations on prosecuting offences committed prior to the signing of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.
Minoritieshurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey condemns 'racist attack' against citizen in Germany

Citizen in Germany’s Frankfurt, describing it as a "racist attack". “This is a racist and fascist attack. It has nothing to do with public order,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the AKP, said on Twitter, sharing the video of the police using violence against the Turkish citizen. Earlier in the day,...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Macron Hosts Summit To Boost Sudan Post-Bashir

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hosts African leaders, diplomats and lenders at a summit aimed at helping Sudan after years of conflict-riven authoritarian rule. Several heads of state will gather in Paris to discuss investment in Sudan and negotiate its debt to help the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in the transition after the 2019 ouster of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir.
Africabushcenter.org

Nyaradzo, A Nurse and Champion for Women in Zimbabwe

It is just before break of dawn, the streets are awkwardly quiet and traffic is very low in the sleepy small farming town of Marondera, Zimbabwe. There are only few essential workers in sight. Among them is Nyaradzo Mushonga, age 26, who is waiting for transport to Chitungwiza, 43 miles away. Nyaradzo, a married mother of one, commutes every day from Marondera to Chitungwiza where she works as a nurse for the Organization for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID). Despite the distance, Nyaradzo is determined to show up for work every day to offer services to different clients at Seke North Clinic. On International Nurses Day, we celebrate Nyaradzo and all the nurses around the world who are champions for women’s health. This is her story: