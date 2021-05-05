Zimbabwe government is torturing, abducting and victimising the victims
I am extremely disappointed by the Zanu-PF government run by Emmerson Mnangagwa. Emmerson is not committed to true democracy at. all and is not even ready for any political reforms.It is regrettable that a young doctor who called for a strike citing poor remuneration and better working conditions was abducted and tortured by the Zimbabwe government. It is shocking that of all the reported abduction, not even a suspect has ever been arrested showing they know the perpetrators.bulawayo24.com