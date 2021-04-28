newsbreak-logo
Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

A SERIAL fraudster has been arrested in Bulawayo for allegedly masquerading as a top Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer and a close security aide to President Emmerson Mnangagwa before duping Ingwebu Breweries of 375 litres of fuel and $1 200.

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

HARARE (Reuters) – The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justice’s tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the...
