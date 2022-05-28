ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Over 50? Age Well With This 20-Minute, Full-Body Kettlebell Workout

By Greg Presto, CPT
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sx10I_0Mv1t2oY00

As we age, our bodies change — and that's totally normal. And while that may mean more challenge in some day-to-day activities, it's also an opportunity to evolve your approach to fitness for healthy aging .

"Most of my clients in their late 40s and 50s think they still have their 20-year-old bodies," says Latreal Mitchell, CPT , owner of No Excuses for Life training (who happens to turn 50 this year). And training too hard can cause some unwanted aches and pains.

General tightness and low-back pain aren't the only causes for concern in later life. People between the ages of 50 and 80 lose about 30 to 40 percent of their muscle mass, according to a December 2014 study in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology .

But don't be discouraged because regular exercise can help address many of these issues. And this total-body workout for people over 50 is a good place to start. Flow through this routine (including the warm-up moves) two to three times per week, giving yourself at least a day of rest between workouts.

The Workout

Warm-Up

Although this is a quick warm-up routine , it's crucial for injury prevention. Rest for about 30 seconds (or more) between sets of exercises.

Strength Circuit

Between each exercise, rest for 30 seconds before you go to the next move. Repeat this sequence for 3 sets total.

To make this move more challenging, hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides. Keeping the two weights stable gives your core some extra work.

To modify this exercise, press one weight at a time, alternating arms for each repetition.

As you raise up into your glute bridge , keep both feet flat on the ground.

Finisher

Choose a comfortably heavy weight for these. Farmers' walks are great for burning calories, improving posture and building functional strength needed for day-to-day tasks.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kettlebell#Calories#Cpt#Strength Circuit Between
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
marthastewart.com

Does Coffee Affect Your Blood Pressure?

If you can't get out the door in the morning without a cup of dark roast, you're not alone. According to the National Coffee Association's spring 2022 trend report, Americans drink about two cups of coffee each, daily—that's 517 million cups of coffee total per day. But is your caffeine intake impacting your blood pressure? It's a natural question, considering the fact that caffeine can make our tickers go pitter-patter or cause a racing heart rate. Ahead, a cardiologist explains whether your morning cup of coffee can impact your blood pressure.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose weight, sometimes those three meals just don’t cut it. The truth is that you’re going to run into cravings between meals every now and then. That’s where healthy snacks come in.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy