Over 50? Age Well With This 20-Minute, Full-Body Kettlebell Workout

As we age, our bodies change — and that's totally normal. And while that may mean more challenge in some day-to-day activities, it's also an opportunity to evolve your approach to fitness for healthy aging .

"Most of my clients in their late 40s and 50s think they still have their 20-year-old bodies," says Latreal Mitchell, CPT , owner of No Excuses for Life training (who happens to turn 50 this year). And training too hard can cause some unwanted aches and pains.

General tightness and low-back pain aren't the only causes for concern in later life. People between the ages of 50 and 80 lose about 30 to 40 percent of their muscle mass, according to a December 2014 study in the ​ Journal of Physiological Anthropology ​ .

But don't be discouraged because regular exercise can help address many of these issues. And this total-body workout for people over 50 is a good place to start. Flow through this routine (including the warm-up moves) two to three times per week, giving yourself at least a day of rest between workouts.

The Workout

Warm-Up

Although this is a quick warm-up routine , it's crucial for injury prevention. Rest for about 30 seconds (or more) between sets of exercises.

Strength Circuit

Between each exercise, rest for 30 seconds before you go to the next move. Repeat this sequence for 3 sets total.

To make this move more challenging, hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides. Keeping the two weights stable gives your core some extra work.

To modify this exercise, press one weight at a time, alternating arms for each repetition.

As you raise up into your glute bridge , keep both feet flat on the ground.

Finisher

Choose a comfortably heavy weight for these. Farmers' walks are great for burning calories, improving posture and building functional strength needed for day-to-day tasks.