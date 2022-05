Since its initial release more than 10 years ago, the open source Cloud Foundry project has established itself as the go-to platform as a service (PaaS) for many larger enterprises that want to offer their developers a language-agnostic developer experience that abstracts away most of the infrastructure concerns. In its early days, before containers were a buzzword, Cloud Foundry built its own container system but has since, for the most part, refocused its efforts on building on top of Kubernetes. Now, with Kubernetes co-inventor Craig McLuckie at the helm of the Cloud Foundry Foundation as the chairman of its board, it’s maybe no surprise that the organization is doubling down on this.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO