Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Dearfield In Colorado

If there is one thing that Colorado has its fair share of (aside from beautiful scenery, good people, and unique activities, of course), it is ghost towns. While Colorado has a population of nearly 5.5 million folks living in prosperous areas, there is still a fair share of abandoned and historic spots, including the town of Dearfield. While the abandoned Dearfield isn’t haunted per se (no reported ghosts here, folks!), there is still a sense of eeriness in the town, due in part to its few remaining buildings. Some would even consider it the creepiest abandoned town in Colorado!

Located 30 miles east of Greeley, Dearfield was established in 1910 by Oliver T. Jackson, a Boulder businessman who dreamed of creating a colony for black folks who lived there at the time. Despite poor agricultural conditions, the town boomed, housing more than 700 residents by 1921. Unfortunately, like much of the country, Dearfield suffered during the Great Depression, resulting in a population of only 12 by 1940.

See for yourself what remains today of the once-thriving Dearfield:

Very little is left, but what remains is certainly intriguing.

Who knows who used to live here, and what memories these places hold.

Some buildings still standing are certainly in better shape than others.

....some homes and shops remain.

Hauntingly beautiful, right?

