No matter how many guides there are for making the right amount of food for Thanksgiving (we even have our own chart for preparing enough food based on your guest count), there are always leftovers. Not that anyone complains. As you’re wrapping up leftovers on Thanksgiving night, you may be wondering how to store apple pie so that the crust stays crisp and the filling stays flavorful. On Friday morning, enjoy a slice of pie to accompany your breakfast sandwich made with cranberry sauce, turkey slices, and stuffing piled between a sliced buttermilk biscuit. Ahead, find even more delicious tips for ensuring that your apple pie tastes fresh days after Thanksgiving.

