There’s Still Time To Shop The 44 Best Gifts Under $100 for Any Holiday or Event

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

No matter the occasion or recipient, shopping for gifts can be a challenge. And if you’re on a budget, that challenge just got even trickier. With the Christmas holiday less than two weeks away, you’re likely going to be shopping for the best Christmas gifts , stocking stuffers , and other holiday necessities without breaking the bank.

If the holiday season leaves you with so many to buy gifts for, it makes sense that you’d want to find items within a reasonable price range so that everyone you’re celebrating this year can get something special.

That said, the presents that people appreciate and remember most are the ones that are thoughtful, not expensive. Just because an item is inexpensive doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. You can still find some meaningful, useful gifts under $100 for him or her.

The most coveted options include great gift ideas for techies , hypebeasts, travelers, fitness buffs , spirits connoisseurs and everyone in between. All are available to buy right now on sites like Amazon, and most can be shipped with Prime, which is always clutch when considering last-minute gift ideas .

To help you in your quest for affordable presents, check out our collection of the best gifts under $100.

All-New Kindle (2022 Release)

Buy Now On Amazon

Some bookworms still raise their eyebrows at e-readers like the Amazon Kindle. But it always goes the same way: once they have one, they never put it down. If you know anyone that plows through books, a Kindle is a great gift idea under $100. It’s something your giftee will end up using every day — especially if they’re travelers or students. So if you’re looking for gifts under $100, this is the perfect Kindle for you.

VIVITEST Aromatherapy Diffuser

Buy Now On Amazon

This aromatherapy diffuser offers a sleek design that will look great in any space. It provides 6-8 hours of quiet operation and comes with an auto-off function that shuts it down when water dissipates. The color-changing design offers nine glowing colors and a timer feature so you can set it to cut off when you desire.

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitchers and Dispenser

Buy Now On Amazon

The LifeStraw water filter pitcher removes bacteria and parasites and also reduces lead, mercury, and chemicals while retaining essential minerals. It has a membrane microfilter that will last through 264 gallons and an activated carbon + ion filter that lasts 40 gallons. The pitcher is made of borosilicate glass, so it’s easy to clean and alleviates the need for single-use plastic bottles.

Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit

Buy Now On Amazon

Think of all the fun that will be had with this hot sauce making kit. It comes with everything you need to get started and can make up to 10 bottles. The kit comes with 3 glass bottles with caps, 18 labels funnel, 100 ph test strips, Gloves, 3 bags of dried peppers, spice blend, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, recipes, and instruction booklet — all packaged in a eat gift box.

JBL Flip 4

Buy Now On Amazon

Portable Bluetooth speakers have become go-to gifts when you just don’t know what to get. With the category evolving over the years, this option from JBL remains a tried and true must-have if you want sound quality and portability. This speaker comes in a variety of different colors and can connect to up to two smartphones or tablets so you can switch off DJ-ing. The built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery can support up to 12 hours of playtime and it’s Ipx7 waterproof so some rain, a spill or an accidental plunge in the pool shouldn’t be a problem. You can also connect two JBL speakers together and amplify your sound across larger spaces. There’s a reason virtually every gift guide includes at least one portable speaker, and if you’re trying to find great gifts under $100, you won’t do better than this popular Bluetooth speaker.



DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

Buy Now On Amazon

The DeWalt Cordless Drill/Driver Kit is a great gift for dads. It’s compact, lightweight, and features a high-performance motor with two speeds to perform a variety of fastening and drilling applications. Any handy person is sure to love having this on hand for DIY projects and repairs. It typically costs $169, but right now, shoppers can score it for less than $100 so it’s the perfect time to buy.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Buy Now

Nobody wants to put clothes on immediately after they shower or have to put on pants to answer the door when breakfast is delivered. Basically, a great robe is a wardrobe staple. Although it is a tad bit over a $100, this soft and luxurious robe is super comfortable, lightweight, and totally worth it.. It’s 100% Turkish cotton with a relaxed fit to hide whatever is going on underneath, and it comes in a bunch of colors and sizes to fit anyone on your list.



Read More: 12 Best Bed Sheets on Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman Chestnut Suede Slippers

Buy Now On Amazon

Made with genuine sheep fur, the Ugg Tasman Slipper keeps feet cozy without allowing them to overheat. As the coziest pair of slippers you’ll ever put on your feet, your giftee won’t go a day without wearing them. Made with a rubber sole, they’ll definitely come in handy since they can be worn in and outside.

INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class Smart HD Fire TV

Buy Now On Amazon

Whether you keep it for yourself or give it as a Christmas gift, this 2022 Insignia Fire TV is a steal on sale at $80. It offers HD picture and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that allows you to easily control your entertainment with the sound of your voice.

Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank

Buy Now On Amazon

Gift a totally useful portable charger that’s perfect for just about any single one of your giftees. While it may not appear to be the most exciting gift to unwrap, we’ve never met someone who didn’t love receiving a portable phone charger. Your giftee will never again be stranded somewhere without power searching for an extinct phone booth all thanks to you. It provides multiple charges for various phones. It’s even compatible with iPads. If you’re experiencing gift block, a portable charger is always a safe bet.



Read More: Best Deals on Anker Charging Products

Exclusivo Mezcla Fleece Throw Blanket

Buy Now On Amazon

No matter what year it is, you cannot go wrong with a plush blanket. But, it’s safe to say we all need a little bit more of a cuddly, cozy feel to help us rid the anxieties of this year. This throw blanket is soft as hell, which is perfect for hanging at home on the couch and drinking hot cocoa all day. You know, to avoid all responsibilities. The blanket is available in a few colors, but we love this calming, tranquil ice blue to help ease the mind after a long WFH day.

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

With Anker’s USB Wall Charger, you can have the ability to charge up to four devices at once. There’s no more of that “can I borrow your charger?” talk with this baby. All you need are a couple of cords laying around (which we know you have) and you can charge every family member’s cell at once whether they’re team Apple or team Android.



Read More: Best Deals on Anker Charging Products

Le Creuset Petite Salt & Pepper Mill Set

Buy Now

Salt and pepper shakers are a universal essential in any home. If you know someone who recently moved into a new place or just wants to elevate their dining table with some classy Le Creuset, this petite salt and pepper mill set is the perfect gift. They come in a variety of colors to match any decor, and they’re an affordable way to incorporate this classic kitchenware into any home.



Read More: The Best Le Creuset Dutch Oven Alternatives in 2022

Gskyer Telescope

Buy Now On Amazon

Gift your family or friends a high-quality telescope that allows them to explore stars and the moon. It comes with two replaceable eyepieces and a scope with a mounting bracket for easy navigation. There’s a smartphone adapter, a wireless camera remote so you can capture images as desired, and a carrying bag that keeps everything stored neatly when it’s not in use.

Oversized Portable Extendable Back Scratcher

Buy Now On Amazon

Why snag a gift under $100 when you can get it down to under $10? As a low-cost gift that your giftee will actually use, this portable extendable back scratcher will come in handy. Like, trust us, you’ll never buy another gift for this cheap with this much potential for use. You’ll thank us later.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer

Buy Now On Amazon

If the past couple of years were summed up in a much-needed present, the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer would be it. Thankfully it’s a new year, but you should still kill 99.99% of germs on your phone without getting it wet all thanks to the killing powers provided by the device’s intense UV light. The PhoneSoap 3 comes with a port to charge your phone even while cleaning it for a mega two-in-one offer. You can even clean other items that might fit inside, too, like jewelry, headphones, keys and even baby pacifiers.

Omsom Spice Starter Set

Buy Now

This time-saving flavor starter set makes a great gift for anyone who likes to explore new cuisines in their cooking. Whether they’re an experienced home chef or just starting to experiment, these flavor packs make it easy to whip up delicious dishes without having to buy tons of individual spices that may end up going to waste. It includes Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb, Japanese Yuzu Misoyaki, Korean Spicy Bulgogi and Thai Krapow, totaling enough flavor for up to 40 meals. The “Make This With” section on the site will even give them ideas about how to use the starters with everything from chicken to salmon to veggies. Add the Fly by Jing Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp to your gift bag for additional flair.

Lulu Luxury Candles, Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood

Buy Now On Amazon

There’s never not a good time to introduce a new scent into someone’s home. Gift this incredible-smelling Lulu Candle to anyone on your list this year and spread an aroma consisting of jasmine, oud and sandalwood all throughout their home. Lulu Candles are all soy-based candle products, which is an eco-friendly option that provides a longer, cleaner burn. So, when gifting candles this year, gift this one — it’s sure to last a while.



Read More: The 16 Best Christmas Candles for the Holidays

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

Buy Now On Amazon

Herschel has built its legacy creating top-of-the-line bags at affordable prices. You won’t find a better deal than the Novel duffel — a reliable pick that won’t bleed your pockets dry and works great as a gym bag or light weekender bag . Made of black and synthetic leather it has a polished look that’s classic and effortlessly stylish. Plus, at $100 this is a practical and high-quality gift for any man, woman or trendy individual always on the move.

Burt's Bees Essential Kit

Buy Now On Amazon

The gift of good skin is the gift that keeps on giving — especially when it’s in the form of a beauty gift set . Burt’s Bees is one of the most beloved skincare brands out there thanks to their natural formulas that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. This gift set contains some of their greatest hits. Their lip balm, made with beeswax, vitamin E and pomegranate oil, is one of the best balms on the market. The set also includes a body cream, deep cleansing cream and foot cream to hydrate and nourish the thirstiest skin.

Goodthreads Merino Wool Quarter-Zip Sweater

Buy Now On Amazon

Every guy can use a stylish quarter zip sweater in their rotation. A favorite classic, a merino wool sweater can easily be dressed up or down. Made from a merino wool blend, it’ll keep him warm and cozy. He can wear it as a jacket in cool weather or under a coat once the temperatures dip. Not quite what you were looking for? Amazon’s own clothing division, Goodthreads, has plenty of stylish picks for men and women.



Read More: The 16 Best Men’s Puffer Jackets

Colorful Kitchen Knives Set of 6

Buy Now On Amazon

Gifting a couple of kitchen knives is never a bad idea, especially given how frequently they tend to go missing in most people’s homes. Like, for real, what’s that all about? Where the hell do they go? Sketchy. Nonetheless, go with a cute-colored set when gifting this time around to add a bit of shimmer to your giftee’s kitchen cutlery.

Echo Show 8

Buy Now On Amazon

Everyone has a smart home assistant device these days, but not everyone has the upgraded Echo Show with Alexa. The Amazon Echo 8 features a screen that shows the time, recipes, video calls, security camera streams, and much more. This is the 2021 Echo Show release, so we’re honestly shocked it’s under $100. Any techie would be thrilled to unwrap one of these — even if they already have an older-generation Echo.

Rubbermaid 42-Piece Food Storage Containers

Buy Now On Amazon

Giving Rubbermaid plastic food containers as a gift seems sort of odd, but trust us, you can never go wrong with gifting the EasyFindLids. These storage containers will be the last set your giftee ever owns because of how effortless these containers are to store. The lids snap on insanely tight and all lids and containers fit into one another with ease.

Govee Smart LED Strip Lights

Buy Now On Amazon

Add a little color to your living space with these LED strip lights that are ready to go just about anywhere in the home. Whether it be behind your television, under your desk, along the top of your walls or wherever else your heart desires, these lights come with a multitude of functions and up to 44 color choices with the provided remote.



Read More: The Govee Strip Lights: Budget-Priced Lights With Flair

Disco Anti-Aging Skincare Set for Men

Buy Now

The cost of skincare adds up, so it’s always a pleasant surprise when you receive some quality products as a gift. Disco skincare is SPY tested and approved. Whether there’s a man in your life who’s already a skincare fanatic or someone who’s been wanting to take better care of their skin but needs a push, this Disco anti-aging duo will be much appreciated. It includes a rejuvenating face mask and repairing eye stick to exfoliate, fight wrinkles and leave you with brighter, younger-looking skin.

West Bend Theater Style Popcorn Machine

Buy Now On Amazon

Movie night just got a lot more fun with this vintage-inspired popcorn maker ! The fun piece will spruce up any countertop when it’s not in use. In just a few minutes, the kettle will make five to six servings of popcorn. The Stir Crazy stir-rod technology means hardly any kernels will be left behind, plus the non-stick coating makes it a cinch to clean.

Jensen 3-Speed Stereo Turntable with Built-in Speakers

Buy Now On Amazon

Oozing vintage appeal, this thoughtful gift will be music to their ears! Made to look like an antique wooden case, the three-speed stereo turntable also has an AM/FM stereo receiver. Party ready or personal, it has an output for external stereo speakers as well as a stereo headphone jack. The turntable comes with two built-in speakers and a dust cover.



Read More: Ranking the Best Bluetooth Record Players in 2022

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

Buy Now On Amazon

The 5th generation Echo Dot took our favorite voice-activated speaker to an entirely new level by transforming it into a sphere. This compact design delivers a much fuller and clearer sound than any Echo Dot has ever before with well-balanced vocals and thick bass. Like any other Echo device, the All-New Echo Dot uses Alexa which can convert your experience in any which way you desire. Call anybody hands-free, drop in on other rooms with an Echo device and even turn your house into a smart home (with some added devices).

HP Sprocket Portable 2×3" Instant Photo Printer

Buy Now On Amazon

Some people still appreciate a printed photo— parents, grandparents, or anyone who likes to surround themselves with images of loved ones in their home. This HP instant photo printer allows you to print photos from your smartphone immediately, so you can give a hard copy to your grandma to put on her fridge. It’s a very thoughtful and convenient gift for anyone who loves to take photos and share them with friends and family beyond just on their screens.

Levitating Air Bonsai Pot

Buy Now On Amazon

Exactly how does this plant float in the air? Technically, it uses maglev suspension technology, but you can keep the recipient — and all their guests — guessing. Bonsai plants are famous for their Zen qualities and the levitating effect makes this one even more captivating and soothing. The pot can be used for practically any small indoor potted plant and even herbs. We recommend including some greenery to make the gift complete. Super modern, it’ll be a cool addition to any room.



Read More: The Best Bonsai Tree Kits for Easy Growing in 2022

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle – Sky Blue

Buy Now On Amazon

Go back in time and shoot instantly once again with this Fujifilm camera that’s truly a classic when it comes to gifting. One of our SPY editors dedicated an entire review to the Fujifilm Instax 11 because he loved it so much. These nostalgic point-and-shoots are such a fun way to capture memories with friends, family, pets, and more. There are tons of colors depending on your giftee’s preference, but we love this baby blue one.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver

Buy Now On Amazon

He has needed a new razor since the summer and a new beard trimmer throughout the winter. Kill two birds with one stone by placing this hybrid grooming tool on his bathroom countertop. The OneBlade was designed for multi-purpose facial hair maintenance, featuring an innovative dual-sided blade that seamlessly cuts through thick strands without damaging the skin. Its contoured head design allows for precision styling. Three trimming combs also come bundled to manage different stubble lengths. The fact that it’s portable-friendly and rechargeable makes it an awesome travel gift too.

HOME SMILE Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder

Buy Now On Amazon

Take it from us that she always needs a spot to store her jewelry and trinkets, and this endearing ceramic aloe jewelry plate does so in style. If she’s a plant lover, an aspiring green thumb or even just someone who’s super organized — this dish is perfect. The white color of the base will highlight her jewelry and make it easy to find the exact earring she’s searching for — and the pokey leaves of the aloe provide additional spots for rings or bracelets to hang.



Read More: The Best Gifts for Girlfriends in 2022

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds

Buy Now On Amazon

The AirPods Pro may be the it gadget right now, but if you’re looking for the best gifts under $100, they’re way out of your price range. Fortunately, you can get better audio performance and functionality from this pair of true-wireless earbuds , and at a much lower price. As one of Anker’s newest entries, the Liberty has been updated with adaptive sound, noise reduction, and water resistance. Access to the Soundcore app opens up both models for personalized sound, thanks to built-in presets and unique features like HearID that test the listener’s hearing to create a custom EQ profile tailored to their ears. You can’t go wrong with this option.

Mars Dust Globe

Buy Now

As an ode to the future colony that’ll be living on Mars someday, this globe is a great gift for science geeks and sci-fi lovers alike to anticipate humankind’s future first steps on the red planet. This desk or shelf sitter is a real modern twist on the classic snow globe because instead of swirling snow, you’re given swirling red dust. When the dust finally clears, you get a visual of the planet view of Mars, which we can spend all day looking at.

The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook: 10th Anniversary Edition

Buy Now On Amazon

Let’s keep it real, who the hell isn’t in love with Trader Joe’s? It’s quite literally the best supermarket of all time and if you’ve never had the opportunity to check one out for yourself, let’s just say you’re missing out. If you have a TJ’s lover on your hand, there’s no better gift to get them than this cookbook with specific Trader Joe’s inspired recipe your recipient is going to love.

S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Buy Now On Amazon

Daily hydration is crucial to staying healthy. A reusable water bottle is a practical stocking stuffer that anyone would appreciate, especially fitness freaks. The beauty of S’well bottles is in the design. Sure, they are available in many striking colors and sizes, but the main draw is the double-walled stainless-steel frame that keeps drinks cool or warm for several hours to enjoy at one’s convenience. Think of it as an inexpensive and serviceable gift that will come in handy at the gym or on the road.



Read More: The 24 Best Water Bottles for Staying Hydrated in 2022

Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet

Buy Now On Amazon

The only thing more thoughtful than a fancy wallet is one capable of protecting both your currency and identity. Bellroy’s sleek-looking billfold is the perfect blend of fashion meets function, housing several pockets to keep cards and cash well organized while blocking hackers from stealing personal information using RFID technology. Craftsmanship is another facet of these wallets that shouldn’t be overlooked, composed of premium calfskin leather that keeps them looking premium over time. Choose from over 13 attractive colors.

Glenmorangie The Quinta Ruban 14-Year Old Whisky

Glenmorangie updated the formula to its popular Quinta Ruban expression by increasing its age from 12 to 14 years, making it a special release for fans of the brand, but more so, lovers of single malts. Opening the bottle tickles your nose with rich notes of berries, leather, milk chocolate and smoke. The lengthened maturing process also gives some of the signature flavors like dark chocolate and burnt Seville orange more pop, creating one of the creamiest finishes of any whisky out there. It’s the nightcap drink he’s been craving. Pair it with one of the best whiskey books for a complete whiskey gifting experience.

Instant Pot

Buy Now On Amazon

The now-famous Instant Pot is obviously a great gift for cooks, but it’s also fantastic for people who struggle in the kitchen. The genius pressure cooker allows you to make everything from rice to roast chicken to desserts in much less time than traditional equipment, and this best-selling model costs under $100. Pro tip: consider gifting it early so your recipient can help with family feasts. And if your giftee already owns an Instant Pot, consider gifting some instant pot accessories .

EKO Mirage Touchless Trash Can

Buy Now On Amazon

It’s with no surprise that the majority of us are quite germaphobic nowadays. With that being said, this touchless motion-sensor garbage can is perfect for moments when your giftee has to come in contact with the trash. No more touching dirty surfaces from here on out!

Wild One Treat Pouch

Buy Now On Amazon

We all know a dog owner who always seems to have treats in their pockets leftover from walks and trips to the park. Help them keep their pockets free for their phone or keys with this stylish Wild One dog treat pouch. It’s made from 100 percent recycled material, made from 10 water bottles, with a treat compartment and space for personal belongings. The pouch also comes with a poop bag holder, so it can be the sole essential piece they need to grab on their way out for a walk with the pup.

Hatch Drink Dispenser

Buy Now

This beautiful glass drink dispenser is one of those things that many people could use but probably wouldn’t buy for themselves. If they like to entertain and experiment with big-batch drinks, or just want a beautiful way for guests to serve themselves water without having to go into the fridge for the Brita, this drink dispenser is the perfect gift. It’s molded with diamond crosshatches to resemble cut crystal, so everyone will think it’s much more expensive than it really is. It’s a functional piece that will also elevate their space, and it can be great to have around for any occasion.