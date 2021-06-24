The Best Stud Finders for Any Job

Update: AO.com, Game, Smyths Toys and Very are expected to drop this week. Read on for more information.The PS5 console was released over six months ago, but no one could have predicted quite how difficult it would be to actually get their hands on Sony’s new console.Restock issues have plagued the console’s launch since initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).The restock landscape seemed to be improving in May, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This month, we’ve had an Argos drop, with plenty more to come soon. So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:ArgosVeryScanGameSmyths ToysAO.comAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrys PC WorldTescoBTEEBox.co.uk