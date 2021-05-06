newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zimbabweans now living in extreme poverty as economy declines

bulawayo24.com
 now

Cover picture for the articleWith Zimbabwe's economy all but confirmed to contract by at least 8% in the year 2019, households are feeling the heat as poverty levels surge at alarming levels. Zimbabwe's last recession cycle occurred from 2000 to 2008 when the local economy contracted at an average of 7.41% in each year. The period saw massive de-industrialization, company closures, foreign investor flight, job losses, and decline in agricultural productivity and escalation in poverty levels. Current salaries for most entry level to supervisor or management level jobs on the local market have fallen below the Poverty Datum Line (PDL). The consumer rights watchdog, Poverty Reduction Forum Trust (PRFT), says during the month of July, an average family of six required at least Z$1 684.45 to sufficiently source food and non-food items. With Month-On-Month (MOM) inflation averaging 17% since February 2019, the family basket could now be over Z$2300 per month. An extra weight of financial pressure has been added on households with schools opening for the final term of the calendar year when fees and transport fares have been hiked by more than 500%.

bulawayo24.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Poverty#World Poverty#Population Decline#Zimbabweans#The Poverty Datum Line#Prft#Z 4750 Lrb Us#Ipl#The World Bank#Ssa#Cyclone#Eastern#El Nino#Southern African#University Of Zimbabwe#Czi#Zctu#Extreme Poverty Numbers#Zimbabwean Poverty Levels#Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Related
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

How India's COVID-19 crisis is affecting Africa's vaccine supply

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India, home to the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has lead to a halt in vaccine exports. Countries relying on those vaccines, including African states benefiting from the COVAX scheme, are now facing delays and shortages exacerbated by an already slow rollout. South Africa’s...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Zimbabwean gov't unveils new incentives to boost exports

HARARE, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Zimbabwean government, through the central bank, has put in place an incremental export incentive scheme to boost the country's exports. This comes as the country has started implementing the National Development Strategy 2021-2025 which seeks to make exports one of the major drivers of economic development, among other objectives.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Sudan is seeking relief on more than $50 billion in external debt, with multilateral and bilateral creditors meeting in Paris in an effort to push the process forward. Debt relief is a crucial step for Sudan, which sits in a volatile region between the Horn...
Agriculturenewbusinessethiopia.com

IFAD to help 23,900 vulnerable South Sudanese

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is set to provide funding to assist 23,900 vulnerable rural people (4,780 households) in the Republic of South Sudan. The IFAD grant will help reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their farming activities and safeguard their livelihoods. South Sudan is the...
JobsForbes

The Decline Of The American Jobs Plan; $2 Trillion Needed, Now

Last week’s jobs report - the Big Miss - is being hurled at the Biden infrastructure plan from all sides. Accepted wisdom is loudly arguing on the one side that a) infrastructure doesn’t create jobs quickly enough to matter, and arguing from the other side that b) the labor pool is already tight, so where are we going to get the workers required for a $2 trillion build? These statements are wrong and contradictory, and they highlight a big problem - the life of the not yet born infrastructure initiative is profoundly fragile, in mortal danger of being cut down to $1 trillion or less (something the smart money in Washington already handicaps as certain).
Charitiesdevex.com

World Vision to launch $1B campaign to fight extreme poverty

On Friday, Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is set to launch what it calls “the largest capital campaign in its 70-year history.” The Every Last One campaign intends to raise $1 billion by 2023 in a bid to lift 60 million people out of extreme poverty. Even before this week’s...
BusinessWashington Post

Another costly war on poverty

In his May 9 Fact Checker column, “Will Biden plans add to deficit? It’s a close call.,” Glenn Kessler could not affirm President Biden’s assertion that his massive American Families Plan would not exacerbate the deficit. Though he reiterated the president’s claim that this massive amount of money (which we...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Cut emissions to fight extreme weather wrecking lives, UN report says

Slashing methane emissions is vital to tackling the climate crisis and rapidly curbing the extreme weather already hitting people across the world today, according to a new UN report. In 2020 there was a record rise in the amount of the powerful greenhouse gas emitted by the fossil fuel industry,...
bulawayo24.com

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has sent a message to the nation of Zimbabwe urging them to come out inn their numbers on Friday to send a message to the government that they are not happy with the current state of affairs in the country.
Economyrealclearmarkets.com

Are We Now In A ‘Shortage Economy’?

For decades the general trend has been toward an economy of abundance, not shortages. At least for now, the story is suddenly different. Read Full Article »
EnvironmentInter Press Service

Africa’s Worsening Climate: Here’s How the United States can Help Africa

Without a doubt, climate change is arguably, the most pressing challenge of our time, the biggest threat to humanity and an increasing threat to Africa and our global world. Because of climate change, millions of African citizens, many of whom depend on agriculture as a source of livelihood, are hungry, poor, food insecure, and displaced.
Economynewbusinessethiopia.com

Partners to unlock additional sustainable investment opportunities in Africa

The African Development Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote sustainable private sector development in Africa. The memorandum of understanding will help catalyse new sources of financing to help bridge the $2.5 trillion annual financing gap for...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Mind the gap — Is fintech closing the gender gap in access to finance?

Equitable access to financial services: A policy prerogative. Fair and equitable access to financial services is a prerequisite for economic security and prosperity. It can improve individuals’ employment outcomes, wealth accumulation, and propensity to start a business. Yet, women all over the world remain unbanked or underbanked (Demirgüc-Kunt et al. 2017). Hopes are high that new financial technology – or “fintech” – can enhance financial inclusion and finally close the gender gap in access to financial services.
Worldbitcoin.com

Nigeria Devalues Currency as Central Bank Moves to Unify Exchange Rates

In a possible policy shift, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently allowed the local naira currency to briefly drop to a new low of USD$1 for 419.75 nairas on May 14, 2021. However, by close of business the naira had recovered and was trading around 411.25. Before the latest adjustment, the naira had fluctuated between 380 and 381 to the dollar since July last year.