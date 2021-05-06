Zimbabweans now living in extreme poverty as economy declines

With Zimbabwe's economy all but confirmed to contract by at least 8% in the year 2019, households are feeling the heat as poverty levels surge at alarming levels. Zimbabwe's last recession cycle occurred from 2000 to 2008 when the local economy contracted at an average of 7.41% in each year. The period saw massive de-industrialization, company closures, foreign investor flight, job losses, and decline in agricultural productivity and escalation in poverty levels. Current salaries for most entry level to supervisor or management level jobs on the local market have fallen below the Poverty Datum Line (PDL). The consumer rights watchdog, Poverty Reduction Forum Trust (PRFT), says during the month of July, an average family of six required at least Z$1 684.45 to sufficiently source food and non-food items. With Month-On-Month (MOM) inflation averaging 17% since February 2019, the family basket could now be over Z$2300 per month. An extra weight of financial pressure has been added on households with schools opening for the final term of the calendar year when fees and transport fares have been hiked by more than 500%.